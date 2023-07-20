A Lincoln County man reported missing after he jumped off a cliff into Lake Koocanusa Sunday was found dead on Wednesday evening.

According to Lincoln County Sheriff Darren Short, 47-year-old Johnathan Orr was sitting near the lakeshore watching other people jump into the water from a cliff. The group was around where Pinkham Creek flows into the reservoir on the southeast side of the lake just east of the Lake Koocanusa Bridge, 9.6 miles southwest of Eureka. Lake Koocanusa is a reservoir fed by the Kootenay River in Canada and held back by the Libby Dam; it lets out into the Kootenai River in the U.S. The reservoir spans the U.S.-Canada border, with a different spelling of the river in each nation.

“Orr swam across the inlet and climbed the cliff to the top, approximately 90 feet above the water and then jumped,” Short wrote, citing witness statements. “One of the males who watched the jump immediately swam to the area of impact and searched for Orr but he didn’t surface.”

Eureka Area Dispatch received a call at 8:07 p.m. Sunday that a man had jumped into the water and not come back up, prompting an emergency response. Short wrote that Can-Am Search and Rescue used two boats and two jet skis to search the area until dark, and watercraft and divers continued searching the next day without success. Divers from Flathead Search and Rescue, dogs from David Thompson Search and Rescue, and a remotely operated underwater vehicle were also unable to locate Orr in following days.

According to The Western News in Libby, a person swimming in the area spotted Orr’s body around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Orr’s niece told The Western News, “It’s a very terrible, unfortunate situation. John had a new job in Eureka and moved up there three weeks ago. He and my grandmother were very close and she’s devastated.”