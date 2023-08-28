Two Whitefish men shot and killed a grizzly bear in self-defense after it charged at them on Saturday.

According to a statement Monday afternoon from the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks, the two men were scouting hunting spots ahead of the season near the Smokey Range Trailhead on Canyon Creek Road when the incident occurred. The trailhead is on the northeast edge of Whitefish Mountain ski area about 7.3 miles north of downtown Whitefish.

According to FWP, the two men were moving through dense foliage in the forest when they surprised a female grizzly and her cub from within 15 feet. The adult bear charged the men, who both shot at the bear, killing it. One man was shot in the back of his shoulder as well, the agency stated.

FWP wardens and members of the agency’s Wildlife Human Attack Response Team investigated the incident and determined the men acted in self-defense. FWP stated that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, which oversees the federally protected grizzly bear, reviewed FWP’s findings and also determined the killing was in self-defense. It’s generally illegal to hunt, harm or kill grizzly bears in the Lower 48, but killing a bear in legitimate self-defense is an exception to the animals’ protections under the Endangered Species Act. According to FWP, the grizzly was about 25 years old and had no prior history of conflict with humans. Agency staff were looking for the cub as of Monday.

The agency reminded people venturing outside to carry bear spray and know how to use it, travel in groups and during daylight when possible, make noise when walking in forests and brush, avoid animal carcasses, and watch for signs of bears such as scat, torn up logs and dirt or partially consumed animal carcasses. Food and other attractants should be properly stored.