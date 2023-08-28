The annual Métis celebration — complete with a powwow, parade, music, dance and panel discussions — in Lewistown will look a little different this year.

On Friday, Sept. 1 at 3 p.m., the multi-day celebration will kick off with a Métis memorial unveiling.

In French, the word “Métis,” (pronounced may-tee) refers to someone with mixed ancestry, and the Little Shell Tribe of Chippewa Indians of Montana is largely comprised of Métis people. Canada recognizes the Métis as one of the original inhabitants of its land, but in the U.S., Métis contributions to history have been largely ignored.

“Métis history is not taught in school,” said Alisa Herodes, Little Shell councilwoman who helped mobilize fundraising efforts for the memorial. “It seems like you step over the 49th parallel in Canada and say Métis and nobody bats an eye. It’s the norm there, and the thing is, the Métis existed before the 49th parallel.”

In 1879, 25 Métis families founded Lewistown in central Montana. Chris La Tray, a Métis writer who was recently named Montana poet laureate, said Lewistown was an ideal location for Métis people at the time.

“People recognized life was changing,” La Tray said. “We were buffalo hunters, and buffalo were being eliminated. People were thinking about being traders, and Big Spring Creek was a spot you could do both. There was still a lot of game, so a lot of buffalo hunting tribes were congregating there.”

When the community was founded in the 1800s, the Métis had a cemetery on a piece of land that was later absorbed by a settler. The settler wanted the graves moved off the land, so in 1894, the Métis people were exhumed from their original burial site and placed in two large unmarked graves. La Tray said there are at least 70 Métis people buried in the unmarked graves, about 30 of whom have been identified.

Now, the unmarked graves sit inside the Mt. Calvary Cemetery, a Catholic cemetery in Lewistown, and thanks to fundraising efforts within the Little Shell community, on Friday, a memorial recognizing the unmarked graves and Métis history will be unveiled.

“This is a piece of critical Indigenous western history that has been overlooked,” said La Tray, who will speak at the event on Friday. “This is part of the reckoning that’s beginning to happen, slowly but surely, in U.S. history, as it relates to colonialism and the erasure of Indigenous contributions to our history.”

Herodes said the fundraising effort amassed hundreds of donations totaling $75,000, and the tribe offered to donate the stone for the memorial.

“When the tribe offered, I totally teared up,” she said. “I never even thought to ask.”

Herodes said when she chose a color for the stone, she saw a terracotta/cream color labeled “buckskin” — it was perfect.

“I just thought, ‘That’s our color!’” she said. “That’s it.”

Clément Chartier, a Métis leader from Canada, Candi Zion, who wrote, “In Between People: The Métis of Central Montana,” and Norman Fleury, a world Michif language expert, will also be speaking at the memorial unveiling. For more information on the event, visit the Métis Celebration Lewistown Montana Facebook page.