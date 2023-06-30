While the Supreme Court's decision to strike down affirmative action will alter college policies, local education leaders say the consequences will likely not be felt at Montana schools.

Helen Thigpen, who works for the Montana University System, said the ruling "has no impact on admission policies for Montana University System campuses."

She added that these campuses are open to all Montanans pursuing higher education and do not use affirmative action practices.

David Yarlott, president of Little Big Horn College, said when it comes to tribal colleges, he anticipates the ruling will have "minimal impact."

"It may impact our tribal college students transferring to four-year colleges," he added. "I think it will depend on the stances those colleges take."

Fawn Sharp, president of the National Congress of American Indians, said she was disappointed in the court's decision.

"While everyone deserves to be considered on their merits, it does more harm than good to ignore the fact that Native people were subject to genocide, colonization and assimilation," she said. "Only when these realities are confronted head-on will meaningful progress be made, which is why the National Congress of American Indians will continue to fight to bring visibility to these issues and look for solutions to ensure future generations have access to the education so many of our past generations did not."

The American Indian College Fund also expressed concerns regarding the ruling, saying it "will impinge on the equitable access to an affordable higher education for American Indian and Alaska Natives."

The organization specifically took issue with the court's idea of "colorblindness," saying, "We do not live in a colorblind world."

The group cited several examples, saying Native history and culture is still ignored in curricula, students continue to be punished for wearing regalia at graduations and Native students face significant barriers in accessing higher education.

"The bottom line that American Indians and Alaska Natives benefitted from policies that provide them with equitable access to higher education — along with other groups, and we understand the positive economic, mental, and physical health, and other outcomes an education confers on individuals, their families, and communities," the group wrote in a statement.