When Sergio Papa Ruark attended a presentation at his university about Two-Spirit people, he was awestruck.

“I approached the presenter after, and I asked, ‘Are there really more people like us — queer and Native?’” Papa Ruark recalled. “And he said, ‘Yes.’ He told me to search for Two-Spirit gatherings on Google, and that’s what I did.”

Two-Spirit is an umbrella term, referring to Indigenous people who occupy a traditional third gender. Different tribes had different words in their languages for these people, who often held important roles within cultures, seen as medicine people, negotiators, name-givers or critical to certain ceremonies.

When Papa Ruark, 42, turned to Google to learn more, he found a link for the Montana Two-Spirit Society Gathering, a multi-day event that includes powwows, dance and celebration.

For more than 25 years the Montana Two Spirit Society, a Missoula-based organization, has been hosting its annual gathering event, which includes, powwow, ceremony, pageants and presentations on generational trauma, legislation updates and healing. The event celebrates Two-Spirit culture and community and promotes healing.

Papa Ruark, who is Indigenous to Peru, registered for the event, but he was worried.

“I’m Indigenous, but I’m Indigenous from South America,” he said. “I was a bit afraid because I didn’t know how they would take that.”

To Papa Ruark’s surprise and delight, the Montana Two Spirit Society embraced him. Papa Ruark said someone at the gathering asked him what Two-Spirit culture was like in Peru, and Papa Ruark said he was embarrassed to say he didn’t know.

“I didn’t know much about the Two-Spirit part of my culture,” he said. “I thought it didn’t exist. So that was my next homework — to go back to my family and community and ask.”

Community connection

This year’s Montana Two Spirit Society Gathering will occur Aug. 16 through 20, and David Herrera, co-founder and executive director, said this year’s event has been wildly popular. About a month before the gathering, more than 130 people had registered for the event and dozens had joined the waitlist, which was more than Herrera had seen in the past. He added that some panels will be catered toward youth, as a record 45 young people registered for the event.

“The community aspect matters because there’s strength in numbers,” Herrera said. “It’s a way for us to come together and support one another, to learn from each other on ways we can strengthen our communities, ways that we can overcome generational trauma.”

Herrera said he suspects the increased interest this year could be a reaction to the record amount of anti-trans legislation proposed in statehouses nationwide. In Montana, Republican lawmakers censured the state’s first transgender woman lawmaker, Rep. Zooey Zephyr, and Gov. Greg Gianforte has signed a bill banning transgender care for minors.

“A lot more people are interested in the gathering this year, and I think it’s because they feel the need to connect with community,” Herrera said. “They want to come and enjoy an incredible event, learn about Two-Spirit culture, history and traditions.”

The event, which began with a handful of people, has grown to attract people from all over the world, including from Samoa, Hawaii and the Philippines.

This year, the multi-day event will feature presentations on generational trauma, transgender and non-binary issues, a legislative update as well as sessions catered to young people. Herrera said there will be a talent show, as well as dancing and drumming and traditional games. The event will also feature its annual pageant, where a Mr. and Ms. Montana Two-Spirit are crowned.

‘I can be me’

When Papa Ruark returned home after his first Two-Spirit gathering in Montana, he started to research his own culture.

“I found out there is a dance that is practiced in honor of the androgynous warriors, and I was like, ‘What?’” he recounted. “I couldn’t believe people don’t talk about this.”

Papa Ruark dove deeper into his research, and soon, the research itself was a form of healing for him. As he researched more, Papa Ruark began to dance again. He’d stopped dancing when he was 12 or 13 because he was told he wasn’t allowed to dance in a skirt or dress.

“I started dancing again because now I knew that in my culture, there were men that dressed as women, and they were warriors and heroes and leaders,” he said.

He was eager to return to the gathering in Montana to share what he’d learned, and when he gave his presentation last summer, in part through dance, he was crowned Mr. Montana Two-Spirit at the event. Papa Ruark said for him, the best part of the gathering is the community.

“It’s chosen family,” he said. “You hear stories from other Two-Spirit relatives, and you feel connected to them. We face discrimination, we face racism and classism, and this is basically the only time where I can wear my skirt, wear my dress and my earrings. I can be me.”

Herrera said Papa Ruark’s story epitomizes the goals of the Montana Two Spirit Society. He said when people educate their own communities and families on culture, tradition and ceremony, they can “ultimately change hearts and minds.”

“That’s how we are going to overcome a lot of this hatred,” Herrera said. “It’s one person at a time really sending that message that we’re all human.”