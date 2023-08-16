A few record-setting hot days this week triggered a Red Flag Warning for wildland firefighters on Wednesday, as conditions set up for hot, dry winds across much of western Montana on Thursday and Friday.

Missoula and Butte both broke high-temperature records on Tuesday and were expected to do so again Wednesday. Missoula’s 103-degree mark led the pack, followed by Libby at 102, Polson at 101, Kalispell at 98 and Butte at 94.

That helped produce some dramatic smoke plumes Tuesday evening and poor air quality on Wednesday. While the Seeley-Swan valleys still contend with their local Colt fire, most of the smoke settling into those communities came from the Big Knife fire 5 miles east of Arlee. The Colt fire has burned 7,202 acres and has reached 45% containment thanks to slow growth during last week’s cool, rainy weather.

"On top of local fires, there are three fires in Canada that were burning hot enough last night you could see them on satellite imagery," Missoula County Air Quality Specialist Kerri Mueller said on Wednesday. "A lot of smoke from these fires is hanging above the valley floors in Missoula County. It’s quite eerie out there with the orange hue in the sky."

Nevertheless, Missoula air quality was rated Good to Moderate at midday Wednesday as most of the smoke stayed high in the airshed. Mixing winds had the potential to clean current dirty air out but also draw new smoke into the valleys Wednesday through Thursday.

The Ridge and Doris Point fires around Hungry Horse Reservoir both reported increased burning activity on Tuesday, although containment lines held the actual acreage growth to negligible amounts. The Doris Point fire is estimated at 763 acres, while Ridge has burned 3,249 acres. The Hungry Horse community descended to Unhealthy air quality on Wednesday as smoke filled the Flathead River watershed, which is forecast to remain through Thursday.

Farther south, the Tin Soldier Complex fire east of Swan Lake had several smaller fires had burned together, bringing the aggregate total to 2,880 acres. It is threatening the Spotted Bear Ranger Station and some guest ranches in the vicinity.

Near Hamilton, the Bowles Creek fire by Skalkaho Pass has burned 4,481 acres after 8 consecutive days of dry conditions. Fire managers warned that now matches the situation when the fire made its initial big run at the end of July. However, the high-pressure ridge over that portion of the Sapphire Mountains may break down late Thursday or Friday, bringing cooler temperatures and a 60-70% chance of wetting rain by Sunday or Monday.

That could also affect much of the rest of western Montana. A moisture front from the southwest is forecast to bring rain and cooler temperatures across much of the northern Rocky Mountains Monday and Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.