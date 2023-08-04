In the summer of 2003, I was a 21-year-old University of Montana student working a summer gig as a bellman at Lake McDonald Lodge. My job was to empty the ash from the fireplace and use a golf cart to drive toothbrushes or extra towels to tourists staying overnight in the guest cabins.

Up until late July, it was a glorious summer, with hundreds of seasonal employees staying in dormitories in one of the most beautiful places on Earth. We went backpacking on our days off, we stayed up late and watched the northern lights on the beach and we grumbled about our miserable paychecks in the cafeteria.

On the evening of July 24, the idyllic summer changed into one of chaos and uncertainty. There were several enormous wildfires burning in Glacier National Park, and rumors were going around that three hikers, all young women, were missing near The Loop (it later turned out they were fine). With no smartphones, no cell service, no Wi-Fi and only one shared computer for workers to check email, we relied on the morning newspaper and the grapevine for all our information. Still, all the employees were going about their business that day despite the huge plumes of smoke in the distance.

It was the Robert fire, slowly creeping toward the McDonald Valley, that would end up being the biggest fire of the year and the one that would change our summer.

My memory from 20 years ago is about as hazy as the skies that day, but after dinner, everyone was getting ready to celebrate the annual “Christmas in July” party. Glacier Park Incorporated put the event on every July 24 to boost worker morale in the middle of the busy tourist season. There was a Christmas tree, a live piano player and we heard that Santa was going to make an appearance on one of the iconic Red Buses.

A buddy and I decided we were going to cool off by jumping off the DeSmet, the historic tour boat built in 1930 and owned by Glacier Park Boat Company. A picture I have of the moment shows how smoky the air was hanging over the water.

Later, a few of us were sitting around on the rocky beach having beers when we started to notice a lot more ash and embers falling around us. The sky above Howe Ridge across the lake began to get progressively more orange, and smoke was billowing up from behind the ridgeline.

We had heard earlier that the employees and guests at Many Glacier Hotel and Swiftcurrent Motor Inn had been evacuated the day before because of a different fire, but we didn’t think that would happen on our end of the park, where it feels more like a rainforest with large ferns and towering cedar trees.

By maybe 8 or 9 p.m., we found out we were wrong. I was sitting shirtless on a folding chair on the beach with about six other employees when a park ranger and one of our bosses came bounding down to the shore to tell us all 3,000 people in the McDonald Valley were getting evacuated immediately. The employees of Lake McDonald Lodge would be heading up to East Glacier. I ran back to the lodge only to find that one of my fellow employees had taken my car, because they didn’t know where I was and didn’t want my car to be incinerated.

By that time we could see a deep hue of orange on the ridge across the lake and we were hearing sirens. A long line of Red Buses waited at the lodge to take employees out Going-to-the-Sun-Road to West Glacier and then up over Marias Pass to East Glacier. We grabbed what little possessions we had from our dorms, including tents and sleeping bags, and piled onto the large tan bench seats on the Red Buses. Some of the employees, from places like Alabama or cities in Croatia, had never experienced wildfire up close.

I remember sleeping in hallways or other random spots at the East Glacier Lodge for one or two nights. At some point, I worked as a housekeeper for a day or two at Many Glacier Hotel. After a few days, we were told we could get back to Lake McDonald. We all thought our summer would resume as normal again, just with a few blackened trees across the lake. But it turned out to be the biggest wildfire season in Glacier Park history, and the Robert fire wasn’t done with the McDonald Valley.

On Aug. 10, wind kicked up the fire again and it roared down the ridge toward the lake. Again, burning embers and ash were falling on the lodge and on our dormitories.

And once more, the Red Buses lined up to whisk us away to the other side of the park. I remember my co-workers and I joking in disbelief that we “got evacuated twice in one summer.” This time, however, I decided to tender my resignation and leave Montana for a few weeks to find some clean air before college resumed in September.

Every time I go back to Lake McDonald, I walk down to the shore and can’t help but remember our shock when that park ranger came bounding out of the bushes to tell us we had to get the heck out of there immediately.

I’d also encourage everyone interested to read an excellent oral history of the blazes of 2003, written by Justin Franz for the Flathead Beacon, that can be found online at flatheadbeacon.com/2013/08/14/glaciers-big-burn/.