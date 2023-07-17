Is an e-bike “motorized?”

Does an e-bike rider disturb wildlife differently that a pedal-bike rider or a car driver?

Should e-bikes be treated differently in Glacier National Park compared with Yellowstone National Park?

The National Park Service seeks public opinions on those and many other questions as it completes a programmatic environmental assessment of electric bicycle use in the National Park System. Comments on the assessment are due the minute before midnight Friday.

Just before the end of the Trump administration, the National Park Service issued a final rule declaring e-bikes could be used anywhere bicycles were allowed in national parks. Several organizations challenged the rule, arguing it improperly used a categorical exclusion to avoid a hard look at the impacts of e-bikes on landscapes. On May 24, a federal court judge found NPS had moved too quickly and ordered the programmatic environmental assessment.

“On the whole the draft they did was really bad,” said Peter Jenkins, senior counsel for Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility, the lead organization challenging NPS on e-bikes. “They did a superficial and perfunctory job. They were not willing to dig in the way it needed to be dug into.”

At the time the NPS e-bike rule was published, more than 380 NPS sites had been allowing e-bikes wherever traditional bikes went, based on a 2019 order from Interior Secretary David Bernhardt. While the lawsuit was in progress, NPS sent a new memorandum in 2021 ordering park superintendents to reconsider their e-bike policies. The May 2022 decision required the next step of deeper environmental analysis.

The change comes as visitor numbers have surged nationwide to national parks and similar recreation areas. Battery-powered e-bike rentals have grown accordingly. The programmatic assessment describes its purpose as “to provide visitors with an additional option for accessing areas in park units that are accessible to traditional bicycles, as determined appropriate for each park unit, particularly for those who want to ride a bicycle but might not otherwise do so because of physical fitness, age, disability or the nature of the environment.”

“Biking Going-to-the-Sun Road in Glacier National Park has become much more popular over the last several years, even prior to e-bikes being introduced,” Glacier National Park spokeswoman Gina Icenoggle said. “We have become a ‘biking park’ due to the solitude you can enjoy on Going-to-the-Sun before it fully opens in the spring. But there are definitely more bikers and you could say that the introduction of e-bikes has increased the number of visitors biking the road. We have seen an increase, overall, in visitors who need assistance on trails and biking, because of the sheer volume of increase in visitors and the number of visitors who are not skilled in outdoor activities and precautions.”

Glacier Park doesn’t allow wheeled transport of any sort (except for specially permitted handicapped chairs) on its backcountry trails. About the only places bikes can go in Glacier are on the main paved roads, including Going-to-the-Sun and the entrance roads to Two Medicine and Many Glacier.

Even that poses a quandary for Glacier officials: Due to vehicle congestion on the road over Logan Pass, bicycles are prohibited on the Going-to-the-Sun Road between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Some e-bike advocates maintain that because the battery-assist motors allow them to travel at almost the same speed as cars on the mountain road, they should be treated like motorcycles and allowed to ride midday.

“They must adhere to the bike restriction at midday, the same as regular bikes,” Icenoggle said. She added there are no plans for bike charging stations along the Sun Road or other Glacier destinations.

The programmatic analysis looks at e-bike impacts on soils, plants, visitor use and experience and wildlife. PEER’s Jenkins said his organization’s comments focused on an incorrect starting point.

“It was biased in favor of the e-bikes compared to those folks who want to go on trails without e-bikes,” Jenkins said. “It put all the burden on folks who don’t want e-bikes.”

While lots of research has looked at the effects of e-bikes on city traffic, the challenges presented by travel in wild country are very different. A 2020 survey of e-bike use on the Arizona Trail funded by the Arizona Trail Association, Back Country Horsemen of America and People for Bikes found “the majority of respondents disapproved of e-bikes being allowed on the trail,” with mountain bikers being more accepting and horse riders more likely to disapprove.

“Survey responses also strongly suggested a polarized divide between the pro-e-bike and anti-e-bike camps, where both sides are highly reluctant to sympathize with the opposing camp’s argument, which could lead to conflict,” the report stated.

That highlights another conundrum: the array of separate federal land managers with differing transportation rules. For example, both the National Park Service and the Bureau of Land Management oversee millions of acres of wild country, but BLM has a legacy of much more permissive motorized use on its lands than NPS has. The U.S. Forest Service briefly allowed e-bikes on non-motorized trails in the Tahoe National Forest in 2020, but reversed itself after a lawsuit forced a harder look at the change.

In its objections to the NPS e-bike rule, the Coalition to Protect America’s National Parks noted that leaving the decision to individual park superintendents, it was “segmenting the service-wide implementation of its e-bike policy into literally hundreds of smaller actions … in effect, neatly avoid(ing) conducting a necessary and thoughtful NEPA analysis of the potential impacts.” Those included expanding trail width and corners to accommodate the bigger, heavier bikes, and dealing with more serious accidents because of the e-bikes’ weight and speed.

“We’re not trying to block all e-bikes all together,” Jenkins said. “We’re just saying they should not be allowed without making sure each unit that allows them goes through programmatic review. We want to hold the Park Service’s feet to the fire, so they recognize where conflicts exist, where they can be mitigated, and how to accommodate various users.”