A new study found that maternal mortality in the U.S. more than doubled between 1999 and 2019, and in that 20-year span, Native American populations saw the largest increase in maternal mortality when compared to any other racial or ethnic group.

‘Lucky I even made it’: Native Americans face barriers accessing lifesaving maternal care The Supreme Court’s decision to restrict abortion access will disproportionately affect Indian Country, where prenatal care and specialized services are already limited.

Maternal mortality, or maternal death, refers to a death during or up to a year after the end of pregnancy. The study, done by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington and Mass General Brigham, found that while maternal deaths decreased in other high-income countries, in the U.S. it increased. And it stated that most maternal deaths are deemed preventable.

Maternal mortality risk is related to who you are and where you live. Experts say disparate health outcomes are the result of various factors, including economic stability, education, social context, structural racism and environment.

As a consequence of decades of disinvestment and oppressive federal policies, Native Americans are also more likely to have riskier pregnancies. Native patients living on reservations in Montana must often drive long distances to access specialized care. Barriers to care compound during Montana winters. Heavy snowfall and below-freezing temperatures make travel dangerous and, at times, impossible. Native Americans have the highest poverty rate among all minority groups in the U.S. Many Native people living on reservations in Montana don’t have reliable vehicles or can’t afford to travel.

What’s in the study?

In 2019, there were an estimated 1,210 maternal deaths, more than double from 505 maternal deaths nationally in 1999, according to the study.

In 1999, the study found a median of 14 maternal deaths for every 100,000 live births among Native Americans. Ten years later, in 2019, that number increased to 49.2 maternal deaths for every 100,000 live births among the American Indian population. It found that mental health conditions and hemorrhage were major contributors for pregnancy-related deaths among Native Americans.

Families of missing Indigenous people feel failed by justice system Feeling let down by law enforcement and tangled in a web of complex legal jurisdictions, family members often conduct their own investigations into their loved one's disappearance or death.

Higher maternal mortality rates among Native Americans were generally observed in the West. In Montana in 1999, there were 34 maternal deaths for every 100,000 live births among American Indians, and by 2019, that number more than doubled to 85. Comparatively, in 1999, there were 15.6 maternal deaths for every 100,000 live births among white people, and by 2019, that number rose to 32.

And in 2019, maternal mortality rates among multiple racial and ethnic groups in Wyoming and Montana were high relative other states in the country.

The study found that persistent disparities not only exist in the American Indian population, but also that “these disparities do not appear to have improved over time.”

"Prevention efforts during this study period appear to have had limited impact in addressing this health crisis,” the study concluded. “The profound disparity observed suggests that a national approach to reducing inequities among American Indian and Alaska Native populations may be required.”