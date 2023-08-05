Temperatures dropping 10 to 20 degrees lower than normal and a surge of moisture have firefighters across western Montana anticipating a weekend breather.

That means increasing humidity, periods of rain with heavy showers at times, and widespread convection from Friday evening through Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. The precipitation could cover everything from northwest Montana to south of Interstate 90.

The shifting weather will have equally confusing effects on smoke conditions across western Montana. The Missoula Valley should see air quality fluctuate between Good and Moderate as winds shift. Potential rain over the weekend could clear the Colt fire (7,179 acres) smoke out of the Seeley-Swan valleys. The Tin Soldier Complex of fires in the Swan Mountains east of Swan Lake (2,368 acres) appears to be sending smoke eastward.

"Storms bring down the mixing heights, so if smoke is trapped below the clouds it could just be rain and smoke trapped in the valleys," Missoula County Air Quality Specialist Kerri Mueller wrote in a Friday email. "On the other hand, if the storm moves in clean air, that’s a perfect scenario — reducing fire activity and delivering fresh air! I’m hoping and predicting it’s the latter."

Friday's cloudy conditions made it difficult to track wildfire smoke travel near Missoula. Mueller said in Lake County, the Niarada fire (14,816 acres) appears to be most active on its east and southeast flanks, while the Middle Ridge fire has slowed down considerably. The Big Knife fire (4,412 acres) is spreading toward the South Fork Jocko River and Gold Creek, but may be hindered by weekend rains.

South of Glacier National Park, the Ridge fire (1,576 acres) has prompted mandatory evacuation orders for some residents near Hungry Horse Reservoir. Current actions are to keep the fire away from Martin City and the private land west of FS Road 38. The fire progressed southeast and crossed FS Road 38. The evacuation notice is in effect for all public traffic from the junction of FS Road 38 (East Side Road) and FS Road 497 (Desert Mountain Road). FS Road 38 (East Side Road) is closed to all public travel from the junction FS Road 497 (Desert Mountain Road) and FS Road 38. A Type 3 Incident Management Team (Northern Rockies Team 9) assumed command of the fire at 6:00 am on August 3. The fire is located 6 miles southeast of Hungry Horse.

The Rogers Pass fire, burning just southeast of Lincoln, is estimated to be 46 acres. The fire was first reported late in the afternoon on Aug. 1. Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation and the Wolf Creek Volunteer Fire Department have sent personnel backed up by aircraft to confront it.

The fire has forced closure of part of the Continental Divide Trail between Flesher Pass and Rogers Pass. Hikers will need to seek alternate routes to cross the area.