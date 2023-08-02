When Sue Parker got a call from the FBI, she was surprised to hear someone on the other line say, “We have some good news.”

Parker is the program and finance director of the Fort Peck Tribes’ Red Bird Woman Center/Children's Advocacy Center, which provides support services for tribal members. The center helps people who experience domestic violence, sexual assault, rape, stalking and elder abuse. It also provides education on parenting and relationships as well as services for children suffering from abuse or neglect.

When the FBI called last month, Parker learned the federal agency had chosen the center to receive the FBI Director’s Community Leadership Award. In a June ceremony, Acting Special Agent in Charge Cheyvoryea Gibson presented the center with the award, praising the organization's advocacy work and effective FBI partnership.

Parker said the center works closely with the FBI to review case studies and conduct forensic interviews with children. The FBI has jurisdiction on the Fort Peck Reservation for major crimes, and Parker said it's critical for the advocacy center to have a working relationship with the agency.

“We have to work together to make a positive impact on the reservation,” she said. “There’s such a high need here. A lot of children here are raised by their grandparents. We have a big drug-and-alcohol problem, and we’re trying to help people live a happy life within their family. We really try to keep families together.”

Located in Wolf Point, Red Bird Woman Center/Children's Advocacy Center has an eight-person staff and is primarily funded through the Department of Justice and grants.

“I want people to know we are here to help with any type of trauma a person may have,” Parker said. “We can help in any way possible with medical and mental support services. We really strive to have individuals live a life free of fear and in a healthy situation.”