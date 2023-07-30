At least a dozen new wildfires started over the weekend across western Montana as impending August weather prepares to drive temperatures and winds to dangerous levels.

Smokejumpers got deployed to two new starts along Hungry Horse Reservoir, known as the Ridge and Emery incidents. Although both were initially listed as 5 acres or less, their potential for growth was considered high enough to send airborne firefighters.

On the Flathead Indian Reservation, the Middle Ridge fire had blackened about 500 acres in its first day as it ran between Ronan and Hot Springs. North of Dixon, the Communication Butte fire had burned 100 acres as of Sunday. South of Elmo, the Niarada and Mill Pocket fires were both reported less than 5 acres each. All were receiving extensive aerial retardant and water drops as well as ground-crew attention.

On the east side of the reservation, the Big Knife fire remained uncontained at 721 acres near the mouth of the Jocko Canyon. The Montana Red Cross has opened an evacuation shelter for those displaced by the Big Knife wildfire burning east of Arlee in Lake County.

The Red Cross shelter is located at the Arlee Community Center, 34086 Pow Wow Road, and will provide a safe place to stay, meals, information and access to other community resources. Everyone is welcome at a Red Cross shelter, and all services are free. No reservations are required.

Across the Mission Mountains to the east, the Colt fire in the Seeley-Swan Valley measured 5,475 acres on Sunday. An overnight mapping flight was not made on Saturday, but incident commanders expect the perimeter to have grown above that total. They were expecting red-flag conditions Sunday afternoon and evening. A night shift of engines and ground crews is scheduled to keep patrol Sunday night for new starts and fire-line breaks.

Over the weekend, that area also reported new starts Kah Mountain, Elam, Logan Creek, Bruce, Porcupine Creek, and Woodward Point in the Mission and Swan mountains. As of Sunday, all were reported under 1 acre except for Kah Mountain, which measured 15 acres.

Northwest of Whitefish, the North Lake fire was concentrated in a 2-acre spot north of Whitefish Lake, but flying embers had started numerous smaller burns inside a 17-acre perimeter. It started on Saturday in a dry hayfield and quickly spread into nearby timber. A squad of helicopters backed up by ground crews is developing a containment strategy.

West of Olney, the East Fork fire had burned 4 acres after its weekend start. The Tub Gulch fire northeast of Libby had burned 2 acres.

In the Bitterroot Valley, the Bowles fire remained uncontained at 1,714 acres on Sunday. Crews braced for increased winds and humidity falling below 20% on Monday. It was joined Sunday by the Warm Springs fire in the Flint Creek Mountains northeast of Anaconda. That blaze measured 30 acres Sunday afternoon.