SEELEY LAKE — Firefighting resources rushed to the Seeley-Swan Valley over the weekend as the Colt fire gave every indication of becoming an all-summer challenge.

After a couple days of smoldering in the old industrial logging lands just west of the Summit Divide between the Swan and Clearwater river drainages, the wildfire grew erratic on Thursday. A team of Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation firefighters had to pull back Thursday afternoon as the fire jumped from 15 to nearly 100 acres.

The crews returned on Friday, reinforced with interagency Hotshot teams, engine crews and lots of aircraft. Before the day was out, they ranged from large air tankers dropping retardant, to scooper planes drawing water from Lindbergh Lake, to helicopters with "Bambi buckets" and single-engine air tankers (SEATs). A Type I incident command team was expected to take over management on Saturday.

Regardless, the fire more than doubled to 250 acres by early Friday afternoon, prompting the Missoula County Sheriff's office to order evacuations of cabins between Rainy and Summit lakes. Around dinner time, dispatchers were estimating the Colt fire at more than 500 acres.

Lake Alva Campground host Chris Berthoud first noticed the Colt fire Tuesday morning. It looked like nothing at first, he said, but gradually grew larger. The popular U.S. Forest Service campground was full of visitors paddling watercraft around the lake as smoke plumed on the mountains just to their north.

By Friday, Berthoud said he could watch some of the planes work the fire one ridge away from his location.

"He's just coming straight at me and you can barely see him as he's letting go," Berthoud said on Friday afternoon. "The fire came over the mountain just an hour ago and I'm amazed at how far down it's come. The SEATs had it boxed in, but it spotted out."

July's abrupt shift to hot summer portended tougher firefighting circumstances to come. A National Weather Service forecast for the week called for temperatures in the 100-degree range for the Missoula area. More concerning fire-wise is the expected breakdown of a high-pressure ridge over the area, which could bring windy conditions on Monday and Tuesday. However, the Seeley Lake area was forecast to be slightly cooler, with highs in the low 90s expected through the weekend and dropping to the low 80s Monday and Tuesday.

A surge of moisture from the southwest late Sunday is not likely to bring rain but could drive convection winds along the I-90 corridor. Gusts could reach 25mph on Monday and Tuesday across most of western Montana.