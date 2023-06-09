Everyone involved in the decades-long saga of the former Smurfit-Stone mill site agrees on at least one thing: The toxic industrial wasteland along the Clark Fork River near Frenchtown must be cleaned up.

What not everyone agrees on is when it should be cleaned up, or how much testing should be performed before physical work begins.

The federal Environmental Protection Agency and some local stakeholders — including the Frenchtown Smurfit-Stone Community Advisory Group (CAG) that liaises between local stakeholders and the EPA — are committed to the site assessment and cleanup process outlined in CERCLA, the law that created the federal Superfund cleanup program. Smurfit-Stone is proposed for listing on the National Priority List of Superfund cleanups. The agency is currently conducting a remedial investigation to determine exactly where the 3,200-acre site is contaminated, how badly and by what, and how much risk the contamination poses.

Last winter, after strong insistence by the CAG and Missoula County, the EPA agreed to perform additional sampling of the site that could illustrate how much ground shows contamination. In conjunction with a separate EPA-funded sampling of fish tissue along a broader stretch of the Clark Fork, the combined data could conclusively link the site to natural resource damage. But the sampling is estimated to take about two years to complete. That pushes a final remedial investigation report back to 2028, according to Allie Archer, the EPA's Helena-based remedial project manager for the site. The subsequent feasibility study, which determines the viability of possible cleanup actions, takes about another two years, she said.

That means that a signed record of decision to actually implement a cleanup action wouldn't come until at least 2030, if everything goes according to schedule. The EPA and CAG maintain that the process, frustrating as its pace may be, is methodical for a reason: A carefully studied and designed cleanup is one that can be done effectively the first try, even if it takes a while. But others want to see the process accelerated while additional sampling occurs. Missoula County officials, the state Department of Environmental Quality, groups like the Clark Fork Coalition and American Rivers, and developers hoping to reimagine the site all are pushing the EPA to fast-track physical cleanup. The year 2030, they say, is too late.

EPA Region 8 Administrator KC Becker flew over the site Thursday as part of a meeting with groups pushing for a faster timeline. The night before, she attended a CAG meeting along with many of the same people. The CAG was not part of Thursday's event, which was organized by the Clark Fork Coalition and American Rivers. DEQ Director Chris Dorrington was also part of Thursday's overflight and subsequent discussions, as were all three Missoula County commissioners, EPA staff and multiple state legislators. U.S. Sen. Jon Tester issued a video statement supporting the CAG's work. Rep. Ryan Zinke's district director attended Thursday's event. Tribal representatives attended both events.

The Smurfit-Stone site was home to a cardboard container factory from 1957 to 2010. It has been vacant and unused since then. A 138-acre section of floodplain within the 3,200-acre property is home to an immense collection of toxic sludge dumps that also contain fly ash, plastic, lime kiln grits, asbestos, equipment and other garbage. Contaminated wastewater was impounded in a sprawling array of settling ponds covering 900 acres. Most of the pond sites were built in the Clark Fork River floodplain and historical river channels. A porous earthen berm constructed in 1958 is all that keeps the river from sweeping contaminants downstream. A 1972 meander in the river is pushing into the upstream end of the berm. Oxbows from the 1952 river channel form depressions in the old pond sites that often fill with groundwater coated in a shimmering chemical sheen. About 460 acres of the river's channel migration zone is impeded by 4 miles of Smurfit-Stone berm on the river's north side. The berm has been damaged and repaired before, and the ponds were designed to allow wastewater to percolate out of them.

The site has been on the EPA's radar for years. It's drawn the ire of environmentalists since at least the 1970s. In 2020, the state warned anglers not to consume fish caught in the Clark Fork from Missoula to Paradise, due to contaminants in fish tissue that likely came from Smurfit-Stone.

Karen Knudsen, executive director of the Clark Fork Coalition, said in an interview Thursday that she hoped the flight and subsequent discussion would impart upon Becker that "it's time."

"We know there’s contaminated waste at the site, we know that the river’s on the move, it’s time to take care of cleaning up this threat to the river and downstream communities — and sooner than 2030," she said. "So we wanted to get her up in the air, show her the risk, show her the river’s moving, show her the site and how you can see groundwater repopulating historic channels, just bring that message home."

The urgency, she said, is necessary because the Clark Fork River naturally wants to flow where toxic soil and waste is dumped. There's no telling when a flood event could compromise the berm and wash it all downstream, she said. Over the past 50 years of the Clark Fork's stream migration, she said, most of the channel's movement occurred in the past 10 years — meaning the river is becoming more likely to impinge on the berms. The river's current morphology shows it wants to flow through the pond sites the berm is blocking it from.

"Seven years is seven runoffs with climate change accelerating," Knudsen said. "We’ve got a revved-up river system. We just don’t know, we can’t predict the future. We don’t know what Mother Nature’s going to dish up every year. And how tragic would it be to see a catastrophic flood send millions of tons of toxic waste into the river to downstream communities, and knowing that we let that happen. Let’s do it now while it’s relatively contained. Do it right before Mother Nature makes a mess."

Becker acknowledged at Wednesday's CAG meeting and Thursday's gathering that many in the community see 2030 as too long to wait for a cleanup action.

"I’m hearing from people what they really want is to make sure it’s done right, but they also want it done quickly," she said in an interview Thursday. "And sometimes those are sort of hard to accommodate both, but we’re trying. Doing additional sampling will certainly slow down the final cleanup, but people are also starting to talk about how you can continue to do the sampling and at the same time start developing the feasibility plan."

Elena Evans of the Missoula Valley Water Quality District, which pushed for additional sampling, said that the EPA's willingness to conduct the additional sampling was a "groundbreaking" development in the county's relationship with an agency that seemed disinterested during the Trump administration. Becker, a Biden appointee, has made six visits to Montana since being appointed about 18 months ago. Evans said that additional sampling, though time-consuming, can show how widespread contamination is at Smurfit-Stone and could lead to a broader, more comprehensive cleanup action.

Using only the less granular sampling the EPA had already conducted, she said, the agency would only clean up around points where it found contamination: "You're going to get little weird Tetris pieces and it's going to start at the point that's sampled."

At the CAG meeting, a woman who said she owns property adjacent to the site used the rehabbing of Missoula's Sawmill District as a cautionary tale of rushing a cleanup. When that site closed, she said, "there wasn’t all of these regulations, there wasn’t all of these groups of people that showed up, and things were taken care of differently."

The site was supposedly cleaned up, she said, but then in coming years babies born to families who lived in the area had birth defects.

"In Missoula we all live on top of land that was once treating logs, and it wasn’t done right, and some of us have walked around with the consequences of it," she said. "Kudos to you guys and kudos to being trustworthy and ethical and moral in making those decisions."

Dorrington, the head of DEQ, said in an interview Thursday that he'd like to see cleanup action before 2030, "but I also know, having been through this quite a few times — especially Superfund, regardless of whether it’s in Missoula or you pick another site — it takes a lot of time to make certain you’re doing the right thing, not going backwards or harming water, ground, the economics of the situation."

Steve Malsam, a Seattle-based developer originally from Montana, owns a less contaminated portion of the site. At Wednesday's CAG meeting, he pushed Becker on why the agency approved more sampling for one portion of the site that will delay cleanup — and his plans to redevelop his part of site. He said he felt the narrative was "one-sided" and that an imbalanced approach led to some parties "dictating all the new testing that needs to be done."

Becker responded that "I don’t think anyone here is trying to slow down the process, I don’t think that’s the goal. I think people need assurance that EPA fully knows what’s out there."

By the end of Thursday's event, Becker said that "I think 2030 seems too long to me, and I’m definitely going to look into trying to speed that timeline up." But as she left the event, she lamented: "EPA operates on this glacial timeline. It's a bummer."

