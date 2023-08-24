When Tescha Hawley, Aaniiih, got the call saying she was nominated as a “CNN Hero,” she was nervous.

Hawley, who founded Day Eagle Hope Project, doesn’t like the limelight, but she knew if her organization received attention, her community could get more resources. She said about 100,000 people were nominated, and of those, 20 were selected to be featured as a CNN Hero — she was one of the 20.

Founded in 2017, Day Eagle Hope Project began as an organization to provide resources and support to cancer patients and their families. Five years later, it has expanded to address other health needs in the community.

After an extensive, year-long vetting process, the CNN crew flew out to the Fort Belknap Reservation and filmed Hawley for a week.

“It was really intense,” Hawley recalled, adding that she was exhausted by the end of filming.

CNN produced a 10-minute video on Hawley, following her as she distributed food in her community, attended a buffalo ceremony and drove to Billings to accompany someone to a doctor’s appointment. Her story is featured on CNN.com with a corresponding GoFundMe, which has already raised more than $2,500 for Day Eagle Hope Project.

Hawley works as a mental health therapist at Harlem Public Schools full time, so her work at Day Eagle Hope Project is done entirely in her spare time, and most of her labor goes unpaid. She hopes the national recognition will benefit her community.

“I just want to be able to have access to more resources,” she said. “This is my calling in life. I want more resources for people who need it, whether it’s health care, drug and alcohol treatment, mental health treatment. Man, someday if I only had facilities. If I could have a building and bring an oncologist in, I could do so much. We need resources.”