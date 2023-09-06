The Montana Department of Commerce announced two grants, totaling $240,000, for tribal business development.

The Blackfeet Nation will receive a $140,000 Tribal Business Development Grant to replace a roof, repair floors, replace lighting and purchase furniture, equipment signage and siding for the tribally owned mini mall in East Glacier.

And the Little Shell Tribe of Chippewa Indians of Montana will receive $100,000 for the construction of a commercial building in Belgrade. A tenant of the building will be Blue Ribbon Nets, a business owned by the economic development arm of the tribe.

Gerald Gray, chairman of the Little Shell Tribe, said the tribe has owned Blue Ribbon Nets, which sells handcrafted fly fishing nets, for three years. The grant, he said, will help the tribe build a storefront and manufacturing building.

“Right now, we are hidden away in a residential area,” he wrote in an email to Lee Enterprises.

The Montana Department of Commerce recently announced that applications for five grant and scholarship programs that bolster tribal business development are now open, according to several news releases.

In partnership with Accelerate MT and The Media Training Center, the Montana Department of Commerce announced a new scholarship program for a certified film production assistant course. The program aims to increase the production assistant pool and employment within Indigenous communities. Training for the course is offered in-person or online. The Media Training Center will promote the opportunity and encourage 10 people from each tribal nation to complete the course, receive digital credentials and be entered into The Media Training Center’s "available to hire" database. The program offers 80 scholarships of $500 each. Applicants must be 16 or older and an enrolled member of a tribe in Montana. Applicants will be randomly selected. To submit an application, visit acceleratemontana.submittable.com/submit/269179/production-assistant-scholarships-for-tribal-members.

Small business owners who are enrolled members of a tribe in Montana can apply to the Indian Equity Fund Small Business Grant, which aims to expand Indigenous entrepreneurship. This grant has $320,000 in available funding and the application period ends Oct. 1.

By December 2024, the program hopes to certify 80 Indigenous people as production assistants.

The Native American Business Advisor grant provides guidance, mentorship and resources to aspiring Indigenous entrepreneurs. The grant has $160,000 of funding available and the application period closes Oct. 16.

The Tribal Business Development Grant, mentioned above, offers tribal governments an opportunity to fund “shovel-ready” projects that will bring economic prosperity. There is $240,000 in available funding, and the application period begins Sept. 15 and ends Oct. 25.

Finally, the Tribal Tourism Grant supports tribal initiatives to enhance tourism offerings and showcase their culture and traditions. The grant has $120,000 of available funding and the application period opens on Oct. 1 and closes Nov. 30.

For more information on the grants, visit business.mt.gov.