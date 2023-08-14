A coalition of Indigenous tribes is increasing pressure on the Canadian government to respond to their concerns over transboundary water pollution coming from Teck Resources coal mines in British Columbia.

The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes in Montana, Kootenai Tribe of Idaho and the transboundary Ktunaxa Nation sent reminders on Aug. 11 that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had pledged to meet this summer with U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration on reducing and mitigating the impacts of selenium and other mine-related contaminants getting into the Elk and Kootenai rivers. Selenium in particular has been connected to significant declines in fish reproduction in the river system, along with massive fish kills near the mine site itself, although a disputed Teck study concluded that ice, not selenium was responsible for the 2017 die-off.

“We continue to see impacts of coal mining more than a hundred kilometers downstream of these coal mines,” Vice Chairman of the Kootenai Tribe of Idaho Gary Aitken Jr. wrote in an email on Friday. “We see our fish populations declining despite our own hatchery efforts to sustain them. We see our waters becoming worse. While pollution loads continue to increase, we see less than 20% of the selenium load being removed, despite nine years of implementation of a provincial plan to reduce and mitigate water quality concentrations. We are watching our river suffer as the regulators stand by and watch.”

The contamination is traced to four mountaintop-removal coal mines and other legacy coal production areas operated to Teck Resources in southern British Columbia north of Eureka. Canadian and U.S. government research found selenium levels more than 100 times levels considered safe for aquatic life in the Fording River downstream of the mines. In 2021, Teck paid a Canadian national-record $60 million (CA) fine for water contamination. It was fined another $2.2 million (CA) in 2023 for releasing effluent into the Columbia River.

On July 20, the Ktunaxa Nation submitted a proposal to officially involve the International Joint Commission “to conduct an independent, transparent and accountable scientific assessment of pollution in the watershed and perform ongoing monitoring … implement solutions, restore the waters and address current violations of the Boundary Waters Treaty, the U.S. Clean Water Act and the Canadian Fisheries Act.”

“Canada and the U.S. created the IJC over a hundred years ago, under the Boundary Waters Treaty, to address transboundary water issues exactly like this one,” CSKT Chairman Tom McDonald said in a statement on Friday. “Our solution includes this IJC process because it is transparent, inclusive, and accountable. We’ve also included an action plan in addition to the IJC process because we recognize there is an immediate need for action to begin restoring these waters that are so central to the Ktunaxa people. Now all we need is for Canada and the U.S. to sign onto the Ktunaxa proposal so we can get to work.”

According to a Ktunaxa tribal statement, Canada and the U.S. were poised to refer the mining contamination issue to the IJC, but Canada abruptly halted further engagement, leaving both Ktunaxa and the U.S. hanging.

“But new leadership in British Columbia has resulted in a surprising but long overdue turn of events,” the statement continued on Friday. “Following the transboundary Ktunaxa proposal last month, British Columbia sent a letter to the Canadian federal government indicating that the Province is now receptive to IJC involvement in the Kootenai/y watershed.”

Former British Columbia Premier John Horgan joined the board of a spin-off coal company that might have taken over Teck’s coal operations shortly after leaving government. BC’s Green Party leadership subsequently called for amendments to the province’s conflict of interest rules to prevent such moves, according to the Globe and Mail.

Teck Resources is Canada’s largest diversified mining company, and this year has been evaluating a plan to sell off its coal operations from its base metal mines in order to expand copper and zinc activity, according to the Canadian Broadcasting Co. That plan got kinked last spring when Swiss-based Glencore made a $25 billion (CA) hostile takeover bid of Teck.

In a statement released Monday afternoon, Teck spokesman Chris Stannell said the company has spent $1.4 billion (CA) toward water quality research and construction of treatment facilities, and plans to invest another $550 million by the end of 2024. It also claims its treatment system is removing between 95% and 99% of selenium from treated water and that concentrations are decreasing downstream, and that fish populations have been increasing in the Upper Fording River.