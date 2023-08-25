There are only four fully accredited tribal child advocacy centers in the nation — one of which is located on the Fort Peck Reservation.

These centers are critical, as they provide a physical space to coordinate services for those who have experienced child victimization or maltreatment. Because these centers allow for inter-agency communication, they often spare victims from having to tell their story over and over to different professionals.

But these centers aren’t easy to develop. First, they’re a relatively new concept for tribes — the first tribal child advocacy center was established in 1985. And second, establishing and building a center requires infrastructure, funding, equipment and personnel.

The Native Child Advocacy Resource Center, a division of the National Native Children’s Trauma Center at the University of Montana, works to help tribes nationwide that want to develop a center.

That work just got a major boost from an $800,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Maegan Rides At The Door, director of the National Native Children’s Trauma Center at UM, said the resource center specifically provides training and technical assistance to any tribe interested in developing a child advocacy center. She said the $800,000 grant will support the organization in making trips to tribal communities to provide on-site support as well as product development. She added that through qualitative interviews with existing tribal child advocacy centers, the organization hopes to conduct a needs assessment to better focus its efforts in providing support.

“This work is important,” she said. “There wasn’t an existing entity to focus on this. There’s a lot of support nationally for child advocacy centers, but none that was specifically tribal.”

For more information on the Native Child Advocacy Resource Center at UM, visit nativecac.org.