Shawn Clouse describes data on the internet as akin to a torn-up letter. While individually those pieces of data mean very little, information like names and addresses can be put back together.

It’s not too different on the internet. Users’ data is all able to be pieced together, leaving the internet as an “inherently insecure” place increasingly relied upon, according to Clouse, area coordinator of Management Information Systems at the University of Montana.

The vulnerability can affect everything from coffee shops to schools to tractors, Clouse said. In April, Montana State University reported a cyberattack impacting all of campus, resulting in increased sensitivity to cybersecurity in Montana.

“There’s become a heightened awareness in businesses of the problems with cyber,” Clouse said. “It’s in the paper every day, so it’s getting to the point where everybody knows.”

Beginning this fall semester, the University of Montana will offer a bachelor’s degree in cybersecurity aimed at addressing the need. It’s the first in-person, four-year degree of its kind in Montana.

The degree is an expansion of previous programs for the university as it expects to be the future “cybersecurity headquarters” in Montana, according to UM Communications Director Dave Kuntz.

“This is a growing area of need here in Montana and across the country,” Kuntz said. “And we’ve had similar programs that have been really successful.”

In a given year, there are around 650,000 openings across the nation in the cybersecurity field, according to CyberMontana Director Dianne Burke. About each month, Montana has 300 openings, with about half being remote.

The addition of the major comes with plans to further develop a Security Operations Center (SOC) in UM’s University Center this fall, part of which is already in operation. Kuntz said the SOC’s primary goal is to protect UM’s digital infrastructure and the data housed in UM and its affiliate colleges.

They’re also planning to collaborate with the state of Montana, eventually providing cybersecurity training for the National Guard.

Kuntz said the SOC will try to focus on protecting the rural areas of the state where secure digital infrastructure might not be in place, which can leave them unaware of a cybersecurity attack even happening.

“Our agriculture systems, our rural K-12 systems and health care systems need to be able to build a really strong line of defense to protect this infrastructure that’s so critical to our economy today,” he said.

As part of the Montana University System, UM and CyberMontana received roughly $6.16 million from the state of Montana for various cybersecurity initiatives from a technology appropriations bill passed earlier this year. Roughly $1.5 million will go to the development of the SOC.

Another million will go to scholarships for students in the new cybersecurity major. The scholarships will primarily be dedicated to Native American and rural students.

Expanded offerings

Certificates in cybersecurity have been offered at Missoula College since 2014, with continued demand for them being a driving factor in the creation of the major, according to Kuntz.

The four-year certificate is primarily focused on cybersecurity from a management perspective and to equip students with what to do in the case of an attack.

In 2017, the college received a designation of being a National Center of Academic Excellence in Cybersecurity for its certificate, the first in Montana to do so. The college received a recertification of the designation last year.

“It’s a big deal,” said Burke, who is an adjunct professor for Missoula College’s cybersecurity classes. “It describes quality not only in the curriculum, but in the faculty and involves community outreach. I think it’s really a testament to the integrity of this certificate program that we received this nationally because it’s a hard thing to do.”

Missoula College has since partnered with the Montana Department of Labor and Industry and job service offices across the state to bring people into the program. Last summer, they implemented a rapid training program for their cybersecurity certificate.

Students seeking the major will get more of a technical exploration than the certificate, which is centered on the foundational elements of cybersecurity.

“What it’s doing is giving people more options in terms of what they want to pursue in terms of learning about cybersecurity and then giving them more options in terms of what they can do as a practitioner,” Burke said. “Like if you look at our certificate, we are focused with knowledge in operations, maintenance and defense. But if you look at the job market, people want programmers. So, a four-year degree is going to have a more cohesive programming education.”

Clouse, who designed the curriculum for the new degree, said they plan to continue relationships previously established in the certificate. Cybersecurity business Lake Missoula Group Security helped inform the classes when designing the major.

Similar to what is already done with the certificate, as part of a final project students will work with a nonprofit or school to analyze their network security and tell them what things should be improved in the future.

“We try not to do any for-profit work because we don’t want to compete with other businesses,” Clouse said. “Other nonprofits can’t really afford to go to them. So, it’s just a great service for nonprofits that we do.”

Clouse expects around 10 freshmen to be enrolled this fall initially after a delayed process in getting the approval for the major from the Montana Board of Regents this spring. The proposal for the degree projects 27 students and then 50 students to be enrolled in the following academic years.

In the future, the Gallagher School of Business will have a Security Operations Center alongside the one in operation at the UC, where students will have the opportunity to work as part of their education to help address security concerns and vulnerabilities across the state.

“The school of business is going to continue to grow through the cybersecurity degree,” Kuntz said. “And we’ll keep looking for ways that we can keep building on these really high-tech, high-need degrees that our state is in really desperate shape for.”