Staying in play: Indian Country finds ways to vote

Thus the 2020 Elections Ballot Drop Off and Indian Taco Feed. Four times this week, CSKT volunteers will be setting up a booth in St. Ignatius (Sunday), Arlee (Monday), Pablo (Wednesday) and Elmo (Friday) where from 5 to 7 p.m., people can get registered to vote, drop off ballots in a secure collection box and be part of the elections process. And get a meal in the process.

As part of a coalition of media outlets gathered by the American Press Institute, the Missoulian and Billings Gazette sent reporters and photographers across the state to see how Indian reservations were adapting to the 2020 election year challenges. In addition to these stories, the findings on each reservation for voter registration opportunities, satellite voting office locations and hours, and candidate information for local races will be posted on social media throughout the coming days before the election.

Although all seven reservations faced similar challenges, each responded in custom fashion.

Fort Peck (Assiniboine and Sioux)

Supporting his community has rarely required so much of Lance FourStar. A regional organizer for the independent political group Montana Native Vote as well as an Assiniboine spiritual leader, his responsibilities in the past week have been both consequential and risky.