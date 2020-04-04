Teddy bear 'hunt' opens in Missoula

Davis, who spent seven years running a day care, brought out Bluey II and Any Pandy after seeing teddy bear posts on Facebook. Since then, she said she’s seen several new bears popping up in the windows around her.

“Our neighborhood is a funky mix of really old people and little kids. Kids need an adventure, and this lets us give them that. Plus, it’s a safe way to say ‘hi,’” she said.

Down the street from Davis, two more teddy bears sat on the front porch with a greeting marked behind them. Karen Henrickson, who has lived with her husband in the same home for nearly 55 years, has posted up Cinnamon and Nutmeg in front of her house since the start of the week.

“I don’t have little kids anymore, but I sure like seeing them,” she said.

Henrickson said she was inspired to join the teddy bear hunt by seeing two little girls drawing hearts in chalk at the end of each driveway in the neighborhood.

“Kids can’t really play right now, but it’s nice to see them walking in the afternoons with their parents and pointing out the bears,” she said.