Teddy bear 'hunt' opens in Missoula

With grizzly bears coming out of hibernation for the spring, teddy bears have begun appearing in the windows of Missoula’s neighborhoods too.
In the weeks following the closure of schools and playgrounds to stunt the spread of coronavirus, residents joined the global effort to host “Teddy Bear Hunts” for kids wanting a scavenger hunt that lets them stretch their legs and keep a safe distance from their neighbors.
“It’s really great for the kids who have nothing to do. Parents can walk with them down to the park, but they can’t let them on the jungle gym. Now they have something a little extra to keep them busy,” said Janis Davis in front of her home on Cohosset Drive in the Wapikiya area.
Teddy bears as far away as Japan and New Zealand have been spotted in windows and on porches as hunts have caught on through social media. Hosting teddy bears for Missoula’s kids to look for, along with howling for healthcare workers and donating sorely needed blood, have become ways for residents to show solidarity during an international crisis. Saturday, the Missoula City-County Health Department announced the first COVID-19 death here.
Davis, who spent seven years running a day care, brought out Bluey II and Any Pandy after seeing teddy bear posts on Facebook. Since then, she said she’s seen several new bears popping up in the windows around her.
“Our neighborhood is a funky mix of really old people and little kids. Kids need an adventure, and this lets us give them that. Plus, it’s a safe way to say ‘hi,’” she said.
Down the street from Davis, two more teddy bears sat on the front porch with a greeting marked behind them. Karen Henrickson, who has lived with her husband in the same home for nearly 55 years, has posted up Cinnamon and Nutmeg in front of her house since the start of the week.
“I don’t have little kids anymore, but I sure like seeing them,” she said.
Henrickson said she was inspired to join the teddy bear hunt by seeing two little girls drawing hearts in chalk at the end of each driveway in the neighborhood.
“Kids can’t really play right now, but it’s nice to see them walking in the afternoons with their parents and pointing out the bears,” she said.
In the 55 years that Henrickson has lived in Missoula, she said she hasn’t seen anything like the events in the past month. The only comparison she could think of was during a winter in the late 1980s, when a brutal snow storm left her and the rest of the neighborhood trapped in their homes until New Year’s Eve.
“When the snow plows finally came, and people could leave their houses, we all cheered,” she said.
Judy Thompson has kept her great granddaughter’s bear in her window for weeks. For the sake of social distancing, Thompson hasn’t seen any of her five great grandchildren during that time. That includes 3-year-old Kellynn, who Thompson babysat every Thursday since she was born.
“It’s sad, but it’s the best thing to do,” she said.
She still speaks with them regularly over the phone, and meets with her now grown-up kids, who exchange any groceries that she needs for cookies that she's baked.
During a recent visit, after she waved goodbye to her family who waited in the car, she found a message taped outside her window beside the teddy bear: “We love you Gaga. We miss you.”
