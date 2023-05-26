Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

» The unofficial start of the summer travel season is here, with airlines hoping to avoid the chaos of last year and travelers scrounging for ways to save a few bucks on pricey airfares and hotel rooms.

» Days from a deadline, President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy are narrowing in on a two-year budget deal that could unlock a vote for lifting the nation’s debt ceiling.

» A judge is poised to sentence two members of the Oath Keepers who stormed the U.S. Capitol in a military-style formation with other members of the far-right extremist group during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot.

» Asiana Airlines and government officials say a passenger opened an emergency exit door during a flight in South Korea.

» War and Treaty and Trace Adkins will play the Memorial Day Concert in Washington.

» The Celtics and Stars stave off elimination in their conference finals, the Rays and Orioles get strong pitching performances in wins, and Harry Hall leads the Charles Schwab Classic.

» Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for seditious conspiracy in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

» The archbishop of Chicago is urging the Illinois attorney general to provide information about newly uncovered cases of priests who sexually abused minors that were included in a statewide investigative report.

» Air Force fighter pilot Gen. CQ Brown Jr. has been tapped to be the next chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

» A man was arrested after a car collided with the gates of Downing Street in central London, where the British prime minister’s home and offices are located.

» Academy Award-winning actor Tom Hanks told graduates of Harvard University to be superheroes in their defense of truth and American ideals, and to resist those who twist the truth.

» Lawmakers in several states are looking to loosen child labor laws, even as the federal government cracks down on surging violations. In at least 10 states, legislators have proposed letting children work longer hours and in more hazardous occupations as a fix for labor shortages.

» Many residents of Guam are without power and utilities after Typhoon Mawar tore through the remote U.S. Pacific territory and ripped roofs off homes, flipped vehicles and shredded trees.

