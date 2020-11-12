UM bear sightings prompt relocation efforts

First, there was a report of a small black bear digging in garbage on the east side of Aber Hall in late October on the University of Montana campus. It ran toward the Social Science Building and disappeared into the darkness at around 1 a.m.
A couple days later, another sighting of a bear occurred near the UM tennis courts outside the University Center. The bear was seen headed west and was not reported to be aggressive, the UM text alert read.
Things were quiet for about a week, but then on Nov. 1, a bear was again spotted near the tennis courts. A second report the same night placed the bear behind Schreiber Gym. This time, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks was notified and began relocation efforts.
The very next day, the UM Police Department located a bear by the “M” trail parking lot and followed it toward Curry Health Center, where they lost sight of it around 7 p.m.
A few days later, a bear had moved even further into town, roaming through UM’s Greek Life residences on Gerald Avenue. “It is believed this is the same bear that has been reported in each of the other sightings/encounters,” the UM report read. “Relocation efforts are still underway by Fish, Wildlife & Parks.”
On Tuesday evening, with UMPD on its tail, a bear was again moving between the tennis courts and Prescott House. And by Thursday, UMPD reported two bears on campus, one smaller than the other, around midnight.
“UM asks that you be aware of your surroundings, that you stay clear of the bears should you encounter them,” the report read. “They are most likely looking for garbage, which is an easy source of food.”
There have been at least seven confirmed bear sightings at the home of the Montana Grizzlies since mid-October, mostly after dark and near food sources like fruit trees and garbage sources, according to UMPD reports.
“At the University Center, they’ve got some pretty good dumpsters,” said Jamie Jonkel, longtime Montana FWP bear management specialist. “These are some professional bears that were trained up in the Rattlesnake that have moved to greener pastures.”
Paula Short, UM communications director, said the bears have been at the top of conversations on campus over the past couple weeks.
"You get on your first Zoom meeting of the day, and that's what people are talking about," she said. "It's a very Montana problem to have, that our university students can encounter wildlife up close and personal on campus."
Jonkel estimated there are at least three bears frequenting campus and agreed easy food in dumpsters and garbage cans are what have attracted more bruins this fall semester. But it’s not because the garbage smells better than last year, and this isn’t the first time hungry bears have infiltrated UM.
“It’s happened in years past at intervals,” Jonkel said, adding they see trends where during a period of time, there might be increased conflicts on campus and along the face of Mount Sentinel, and then it will wane for a year or two. “They have that ‘treat memory’ disappear from the population.”
This year, they’ve learned campus has some pretty yummy treats, traveling from East Missoula, Bonner, Milltown and the Rattlesnake after emptying bird feeders and gorging on pet food left outside in residential neighborhoods to feast on dumpsters near food and dining facilities on campus.
“What I think is going on is the bears were really shifting back and forth all summer between Grant Creek and Rattlesnake Creek,” Jonkel said, adding they had to work with residents in those areas all summer to take down bird feeders and secure garbage. “Those bears have now shifted over the top of Mount Jumbo and into East Missoula, Milltown and the Bonner area.”
There are some six to eight bears in all roaming the Hellgate Canyon area, Jonkel estimated, and those few seen on campus made their way up the Clark Fork or over Mount Sentinel to UM and beyond.
“We did capture one, but I think there’s still at least two, maybe three still that are visiting campus,” he said.
While the bears have not been aggressive, UM has been quick to send out alerts of sightings, as students are often walking through campus after dark and could potentially startle a bear.
"Generally black bears are far more interested in apples and garbage on campus than they are humans, and they do seem to be quite timid ... but we can't be too cautious," Short said.
While the bears have not been aggressive, Jonkel said with the increased frequency, FWP is working to trap and relocate some of them.
“We’ve got a trap set in the Hellgate Canyon area, and we’re going to set another one by campus.”
This year’s increased activity is good, in a way, because he said FWP has been working with East Missoula, Milltown, West Riverside and Bonner neighborhoods for years trying to get residents to secure food sources and attractants.
“Let’s just say nobody ever took us seriously,” he said, adding the bird feeder and garbage situation in those neighborhoods is “out of control.”
“Now we’ve got all these bears just ripping down any bird feeder it can find and tipping any garbage can over, and they’re finding plenty of them.”
Missoula's bear problem could be solved with increased education, Jonkel said, adding many residents, especially in the University District, are unaware of the city's "bear buffer zone." (See map)
"The whole face of Mount Sentinel is in the buffer zone and everyone in that neighborhood theoretically should have everything bear resistant, but they don't," Jonkel said, adding the bears will continue to take the path of least resistance to food if given the opportunity.
Black bears generally begin to head into their dens the first week of November, so FWP expects bear activity across Missoula to naturally drop off over the next few weeks.
Going forward, UM and Montana FWP hope to put together a bear management plan for campus over winter in case the frequency continues next year, which Jonkel said is almost inevitable.
"I bet they're going to pick up in the spring because they don't forget where the goodies are."
