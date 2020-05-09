UM president, others, plant pines and larches to honor grads

“When the disruptions came up, we thought ‘can we order something, can we design something, can we get something mailed?’ Some universities are sending boxes of swag, and we looked at some of those things too. I think those are all fine ways to celebrate graduates … but how many universities are in a position to come out and plant seedlings on their own working cattle ranch?” she said.

When administrators decided on April 17 to plant 2,020 seedlings, the logistics of getting a hold of that many in just a matter of weeks fell onto Short. A call to the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation, which operates a nursery in Missoula, secured about 2,100 seedlings at around $1 apiece.

Short said that statewide shutdowns and the stay-at-home order resulted in the DNRC, which regularly sells seedlings to private and public properties of 10 or more acres, having an overstock in seedlings. She said payment for the project came from leftover operational funds.

“We didn’t want today, May 9, to go without being commemorated,” said Short, who graduated from UM with a degree in forestry in 1993.