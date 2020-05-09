UM president, others, plant pines and larches to honor grads

OVANDO — Seth Bodnar, the president of the University of Montana, crouched next to a pond miles away from the highway and at the edge of the Flathead National Forest. He had just placed his final Ponderosa pine seedling into a soft bit of earth that he managed to find in the forest’s rocky top soil when his daughter, Margaret, arrived with another bundle of seedlings.
The seedlings will be several of 2,020 planted in the timber forest on the 3,600-acre Bandy Ranch on Saturday and dedicated to the University of Montana graduates for 2020 in lieu of a commencement ceremony halted by the global outbreak of COVID-19.
“Somebody asked me what I thought about this. Frankly, I’m thinking that right about now I’d be shaking the hands of about 1,000 graduates or so during our morning ceremony and 1,000 in the afternoon. As I’m planting these trees, I’m thinking one of these trees is one of the graduates,” he said.
Following the university’s announcement April 3 that the commencement would be canceled, the leadership team at UM immediately began planning to acknowledge students and keep them and their families safe from possible exposure. After issuing a survey asking for input from graduates, UM spokesperson Paula Short spearheaded the idea of taking advantage of the W.A. Franke College of Forestry and Restoration’s Montana Forest and Conservation Experiment Station’s cattle ranch, Bandy Ranch.
“When the disruptions came up, we thought ‘can we order something, can we design something, can we get something mailed?’ Some universities are sending boxes of swag, and we looked at some of those things too. I think those are all fine ways to celebrate graduates … but how many universities are in a position to come out and plant seedlings on their own working cattle ranch?” she said.
When administrators decided on April 17 to plant 2,020 seedlings, the logistics of getting a hold of that many in just a matter of weeks fell onto Short. A call to the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation, which operates a nursery in Missoula, secured about 2,100 seedlings at around $1 apiece.
Short said that statewide shutdowns and the stay-at-home order resulted in the DNRC, which regularly sells seedlings to private and public properties of 10 or more acres, having an overstock in seedlings. She said payment for the project came from leftover operational funds.
“We didn’t want today, May 9, to go without being commemorated,” said Short, who graduated from UM with a degree in forestry in 1993.
“We did this because we know that so many of our students are passionate about sustainability, because you don’t have to be an ecology major, or a forestry major or a wildlife biology major to be passionate about that. Places like Bandy Ranch provide inspiration for writers, poets and artists as well,” she said.
Chris Keys, the associate director of Montana Forest and Conservation Experiment Station, ensured that the specimens collected would eventually mature, checking the seeds’ source. The pines come from the Bitterroot and the larches from Seeley Lake.
“A project like this is typically 15 months in the making, so I was a little bit skeptical when they first called,” said Keys, also a graduate of the UM College of Forestry.
Keys said a project of this scale has yet to be undertaken at the experimental ranch, and the College of Forestry does not typically utilize its 3,600 acres for planting. The addition of 2,020 Ponderosa pines and western larches ties into a 2016 restoration project that UM students helped to organize to remove the overgrown Douglas firs and restore the larches decimated by logging in the area in the 1930s and 1970s.
Despite the short notice, Keys provided a crash course in planting for the 15 volunteers from UM and their families. They included Bodnar, Short, UM legal counsel Lucy France, and university provost Jon Harbor.
“We thought about other things to send people, but most of that stuff ends up hopefully recycled or in the trashcan, whereas here there is a lasting memorial to them,” Harbor said.
Harbor, with a doctorate in geological sciences, said that the project was absolutely unique to UM in terms of scale and its message. He was three swings of a hoedad into the ground when he set it aside.
“This is work,” he said.
President Bodnar, whose three kids shuttled more seedlings for him to plant as he worked, also opted for a hoedad over a planting bar.
“I think the versatility of the hoedad is great. You can clear a spade, throw it into the ground and get that seedling right in. If it weren’t for all the rock, it would go a lot smoother,” he said.
Bodnar said that, under any circumstances, running a university is a complex job. “But trying to do so in the midst of a global pandemic is something that I certainly didn’t expect,” he said.
Bodnar and the rest of the planting team expected to have 1,000 seedlings in the ground by the end of the day. The project is expected to be completed within 10 days following subsequent visits from UM volunteers, with the goal of having the seedlings in before the June rainy season.
Short said that, along with the 2,020 seedlings, the 1,863 degree candidates will be commemorated with a maple tree that administrators intend to plant on the Oval on campus. A plaque will acknowledge the growing seedlings and recognize the achievements of the class of 2020.
Short said that after feedback from students, the university is also planning to hold a commencement ceremony later in the year, with possibilities being enjoining it with the winter commencement or reaching out to alumni to host separate, smaller ceremonies.
“We don’t want our 2020 graduates to feel in any way that the coronavirus issues in any way diminishes their achievements at UM … This goes out to high school grads too: You were forged in fire by all this,” she said.
