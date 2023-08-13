University of Montana’s bus service, UDASH, will add a fifth route this school year to better meet continuing demand near university apartments.

Students voted to increase the Associated Students of University of Montana (ASUM) transportation fee for the hiring of more bus drivers this April.

“ASUM Transportation takes seriously the feedback it receives from its students,” Transportation Director Vickie Rectenwald said. “This new route was planned after hearing from students that the Red Line was often too crowded. Additionally, members of the campus community expressed a desire for bus service access to the east side of (the main campus). Because the ASUM Transportation fee increase passed last spring, UDASH was able to hire enough drivers to prepare for this new expanded service for the upcoming fall semester.”

The new route, known as the Blue Line, will begin the first day of fall semester on Aug. 28. It will start at student apartments at the Lewis & Clark Village Transfer Center to the Dornblaser Park & Ride down Arthur Avenue, and to the UM Transit Hub, similar to the Red Line route. It will then continue to Campus Drive, stopping at the Montana Museum of Art and Culture, the University Center and the Science Complex.

The route will run every 30 minutes during the peak times from 7-10 a.m. and 3-6 p.m.

The route adds to existing routes from Lewis & Clark and University Villages. Between UDASH’s Red Line and Blue Line and Mountain Line’s Route 1 and Route 12, students and employees will have 10 opportunities to ride a bus to campus from the Dornblaser Park & Ride during peak hours.

Other routes will continue their existing service. The Red Line will continue to serve Lewis & Clark to the UM Transit Hub. The Purple Line serves Russell Street and Wyoming Street near Sawyer Student Living. The Green Line serves both Missoula College and downtown Missoula near ROAM Student Living. The Gold Line’s late-night service runs every Friday night from 10:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. to downtown Missoula.

“ASUM Transportation is excited for these changes and looks forward to serving more of the campus community,” Rectenwald said. “This would not be possible without UM’s student bus drivers, who pass rigorous CDL (commercial driver’s license) training to provide safe and efficient service to their peers.”