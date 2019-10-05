Clouds hovered over Missoula on Saturday morning, but it didn't rain on the University of Montana's centennial homecoming parade.
Over a hundred groups lined up for the parade downtown Missoula alongside floats decorated to varying degrees of the theme "100 Years of Homecoming: Montana Forever" prior to the Montana Grizzlies' afternoon game against Idaho State.
In a sea of maroon and silver, the Silver Lining Foundation stood out. The group of women donned pink jerseys, hats and bandannas as they practiced a two-step dance with paddles tailing a 40-foot long dragon boat.
"We believe exercise is medicine, and dragon boat racing has become popular as a way of helping women exercise and also reduce lymphedema," said Lynn Fischer, one of the group's co-founders.
The organization aims to help support women of western Montana who’ve been diagnosed with breast cancer through “emotional support, education, and physical activity,” according to their mission statement.
Fischer held a bundle of silver plastic necklaces to hand out to get people to think about the "silver lining." She donned a pink fleece and visor with the pink breast cancer ribbon, matching dummy "rowers" on the boat clad in pink and maroon jerseys left over from a TeamUp Montana Breast Cancer Awareness Day.
The Girl Scouts of Montana and Wyoming lined up around the corner with a wagon full of cookies (mostly Thin Mints and Samoas) to hand out during the parade.
A number of Missoula schools also participated, including students from Willard Alternative High School who modeled their float after the school's mascot, the Crows.
Earlier in the week, the school's art classroom looked like a craft box had exploded as students gathered metallic fabric, bejeweled a gold grizzly bear and constructed paper-mâché crows.
"I helped work on the costume and got it to fit properly," said Dillon Peterson, a sophomore. "My job is just to sit here and keep the float tidy."
Peterson perched on the float, his felt wings extending over the sides, while Miriya Hurley-Acevedo, a junior, circled around on roller skates.
Peterson said he and some of the other students received extra credit in art to be in the parade.
Tailing several floats behind Willard, a group of about 20 people carried a variety of Balinese percussion instruments. The musical group formed in Missoula, known as Gamelan Manik Harum, is a community ensemble established by Dorothy Morrison, its musical director.
Morrison, who is also a music teacher at Lewis and Clark Elementary School, said she formed the group to foster community interest in Balinese Gamelan angklung music.
The group of all ages, which was trained by Balinese musician I Made Lasmawan, practices on a weekly basis. For the parade, they carried gongs, drums and Indonesian shadow puppets to dance with.
Seven-year-old twin sisters Eleanor and Matilda Lilburn helped carry a banner while their friend Maeve Krutek, also 7, carried a bright yellow umbrella with tassels that swayed as she walked.
"I'm so excited because we get to dress in these fancy outfits," Eleanor said.
The crowd matched the excitement, with hundreds of students, alumni and Missoula families packing the streets and leaving little room for parking surrounding Higgins Avenue and downtown Missoula.