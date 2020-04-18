University of Montana dancers join a digital stage

Heidi Jones Eggert, the head of dance at UM, spearheaded this year’s event. She said the appeal of the production shifts throughout the creative process, starting with the connections that the project creates among artists.

“But when we get outside, I feel the honor for nature and wanting to pay tribute to that, and getting people to reflect on where they live,” she said.

The performances Saturday were months in the making, with the National Water Dance accepting all applications for a "phrase" — a set of motions — to begin and end a sequence. Once selected, dance groups decided how to fill the space between.

Two UM dance students showcased what they and 28 others created for the National Water Dance. They performed tranquil bows and meditative pauses mixed in sun salutations on the rocky banks of the Clark Fork River on the north side of the California Street bridge. Along with hundreds watching on Facebook Live and Instagram, their audience included the occasional jogger, a few mallards in the water and an osprey perched in a tree.

“Even if you happen to forget a phrase, you’re still in nature, still outdoors and in a very serene place,” said Mackenzie Black, a senior at UM.