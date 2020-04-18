University of Montana dancers join a digital stage

Dancers in Missoula joined hundreds of others on a national and digital stage Saturday, all providing their own interpretation of the universal theme of water.
The National Water Dance, first begun in 2014, reached Missoula in the form of dance students from the University of Montana streaming a performance from backyards, living rooms and along the Clark Fork River.
Those who found a spot by the river had no music to dance to this year, just the sounds of water and the wind that blotted out the traffic on Broadway Street. Others still found enough space to create the same choreographed dance, twisting into and out of a crouch and back and forth as fluid as liquid.
“It's giving us a creative outlet, and that’s something that’s really needed at this time … Artists are always going to find a way to create,” said Brooklyn Draper, a visiting assistant dance professor at UM.
Before going national, the event began in Florida in 2011 with the project’s founder wanting to raise awareness of the various crises surrounding water, be it drought, contamination or natural disasters, through dance. In 2018, an initiative between the National Water Dance and Puerto Rican dance companies spotlighted the impact of Hurricanes Irma and Maria on the island. That same year, UM dance professors joined students in an ensemble on the banks of the Clark Fork River.
Heidi Jones Eggert, the head of dance at UM, spearheaded this year’s event. She said the appeal of the production shifts throughout the creative process, starting with the connections that the project creates among artists.
“But when we get outside, I feel the honor for nature and wanting to pay tribute to that, and getting people to reflect on where they live,” she said.
The performances Saturday were months in the making, with the National Water Dance accepting all applications for a "phrase" — a set of motions — to begin and end a sequence. Once selected, dance groups decided how to fill the space between.
Two UM dance students showcased what they and 28 others created for the National Water Dance. They performed tranquil bows and meditative pauses mixed in sun salutations on the rocky banks of the Clark Fork River on the north side of the California Street bridge. Along with hundreds watching on Facebook Live and Instagram, their audience included the occasional jogger, a few mallards in the water and an osprey perched in a tree.
“Even if you happen to forget a phrase, you’re still in nature, still outdoors and in a very serene place,” said Mackenzie Black, a senior at UM.
The shutdowns and closures put in place during the past month resulted in the cancellation for nearly every other concert and performance for the UM School of Theatre and Dance.
Live streaming the event has been custom for years, with dancers typically performing in groups organized by professional dance studios or school programs. This year, however, the threat of spreading COVID-19 forced dancers to take full advantage of social media to both rehearse their routine and broadcast it.
“This is the first time that we haven’t done it altogether as a class, but it’s still nice to know that there are hundreds of others dancing with us,” said her roommate and fellow senior Tiki Preston.
In Missoula, preserving the quality of water can be seen in the future removal of the Rattlesnake Creek Dam, which has stood since 1901. The creek hasn’t provided residents with any water since the 1980s due to health concerns, and experts say its demolition connecting 26 miles of habitat will be a victory for both the environment and Missoulians.
“It’s easy to marry art and activism…It’s hard to define what art is, and that makes it hard to draw those lines. You don’t have to divorce them, but it’s amazing when they come together,” Black said.
