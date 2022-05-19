UPDATED: Police believe UM assaults, Poverello rape connected

A Missoula man was arrested on suspicion of violently raping a woman at the Poverello Center last week, and may be connected to other recent sexual assaults on the University of Montana campus.

Evan D. Twiford, 46, is charged with aggravated sexual intercourse without consent. Prosecutors say he's also being investigated by other law enforcement agencies in Missoula for separate cases.

On Wednesday, Missoula police responded to the Poverello Center after a staff member notified law enforcement that a woman wanted to report a sexual assault that had occurred the week before.

Officers were informed by another Poverello employee that University of Montana police had been there earlier investigating a male suspect in connection with campus sex assaults, according to Missoula County charging documents.

The survivor of one incident reported to campus police that around 12:35 p.m. on Tuesday, she was walking in the corridor on the first floor of the University Center, according to a UM timely warning alert sent out the same day. A man walking in the opposite direction intentionally moved closer to the woman as the two passed each other and grabbed her breast.

While charging documents didn't mention Tuesday's fondling incident, they did say a Poverello employee indicated to police they thought the suspect being sought by campus police might be the same person accused of assaulting the woman at the Poverello.

The survivor at the Poverello said Friday's attack happened in the courtyard. She gave a physical description of the suspect, describing him as in his late 30s to 40s, thin, white and tall. She also mentioned he was wearing a bicycle helmet and sunglasses.

The survivor said she reported the assault to medical staff on Friday, but they didn’t do anything.

The woman also mentioned a second woman was attacked the day prior.

When officers asked if he was a resident at the Poverello, the woman said he “comes in here and starts assaulting women," charging documents said.

At the time of the incident, the woman told officers she was changing her clothes behind a blanket that her friend was holding up.

Suddenly, Twiford had taken her friend’s spot and was holding the blanket.

Twiford pulled at her pants and started attacking her, charging documents said. He began punching her and raped her. Photos taken by officers showed bruising and injuries on the survivor.

Because of previous trauma, the survivor said she blacked out. The last thing she recalled was Twiford leaving and dropping the blanket, she told police.

On Wednesday, officers located Twiford outside of the Poverello Center. He was wearing a maroon coat and black bicycle helmet.

Police thought he might match the description of another sexual assault report taken earlier in the week by city police. In that case, two women told law enforcement they were assaulted near the Kim Williams Trail by a man on a bike.

Using video surveillance from the Poverello, police reviewed footage of the alleged assault. The footage was too blurry to confirm the man in it was Twiford, but did show the man lying next to the survivor, making a lot of movement.

Poverello staff advised officers that two additional women recently disclosed sexual assaults by Twiford, but hadn’t reported them to the police yet.

University police also responded to the Poverello and confirmed Twiford was a suspect in their case. Details of the university police’s case were not disclosed in the charging documents.

On Thursday, campus officials sent out an update on the fondling incident. It said a suspect had been arrested and is facing charges, but campus police didn’t provide a name.

At Twiford's initial appearance on Thursday afternoon, Missoula County Deputy Attorney Andrea Haney asked Justice of the Peace Landee Holloway to give Twiford $300,000 bail.

Haney mentioned Twiford is being investigated by multiple other law enforcement agencies in Missoula.

Victims have been accosted in different settings, and they have been particularly vulnerable, she added.

Public defender Ted Fellman requested Twiford be given a lower bond, saying a smaller monetary amount would likely keep the defendant in custody.

“The allegations are terrifying,” Holloway said. She set bail at $250,000. If Twiford posts bail, he’s ordered to have no contact with any prosecution witnesses or victims.

Twiford’s arraignment is set for June 6 in Missoula County District Court.

