Repairs and renovations will close the Van Buren Street Footbridge for a week.

From 8 a.m. on Aug. 14 to 4 p.m. on Aug. 18 Missoula County Public Works will be on the bridge to replace the timber deck and asphalt surfacing on a section of the Van Buren Street Footbridge that spans the irrigation canal between the Kim Williams Trail and Jacob’s Island, a news release from Missoula County stated.

The section of the bridge that crosses the Clark Fork River will be open.

The county recommends walkers and bicyclists instead use the Madison Street Footbridge, about .2 miles west of the closure, if they need to cross from East Front Street to the south side of the river.