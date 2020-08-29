WATCH NOW: 40 years ago: Missoula's open space campaign preserves skyline

Like the mountains themselves, Missoula’s horizon has been public so long it can seem a permanent part of the landscape.
But 40 years ago, the valley faces of Mount Jumbo, Mount Sentinel and Waterworks Hill, the banks of the Clark Fork River, the cottonwood galleries of Kelly and Jacobs Island, and the Fort Missoula Athletic Complex weren’t yet part of the city fabric. The Five Valleys were filling up with houses. The river was a wasteland, lined with an abandoned railroad line and old municipal garbage dumps. The 1976 Bikecentennial cross-nation cycling route had its impetus in Missoula, but bike routes in town were non-existent.
“It was sort of magical the things we got done,” recalled Cass Chinske, who represented the Missoula City Council on the Citizens for Missoula’s Heritage committee tasked with the first open space bond campaign in 1979. “They’re not happening like they used to happen.”
At the time, matters seemed far from magical. The downtown business district was often described as a “gap-toothed smile” because of all the boarded-up businesses. Southgate Mall had just opened on the site of a former lumber mill, and the city’s logging sector was at the top of a long downward slide. New streets were lacing up the sides of the South Hills as the city’s growth moved up its skyline.
Urban planners nationwide were decrying the loss of open space to poor development practices. In his 2003 University of Montana master’s thesis, Jed Little tracked the cases of Boulder, Colorado, Eugene, Oregon and Santa Fe, New Mexico. He noted each enjoyed high levels of public support and strong public involvement. Little quoted sociologist William Whyte’s “Urban Sprawl” essay from 1958, which warned “it is not too late to reserve open space while there is still some left — land for parks, for landscaped industrial districts, and for just plain scenery and breathing space.”
A 1979 brochure promoting the Missoula bond offered “to guarantee that this will always be a river and mountain town.” It would cost the owner of a then-median-priced $50,000 home $4.70 a year (“the price of one good meal out”). But such initiatives weren’t common.
“There was no extra money lying around,” Chinske said. “And yet people supported the conservation bond. They passed it two times before it became official.”
A quirk in Montana voting laws left early attempts to pass the bond invalid because the voter turnout percentage wasn’t high enough even though a majority approved it. Finally enough voters turned out in 1980 to OK $500,000 for open space. The first acquisitions became the Kim Williams Nature Trail, portions of Mount Jumbo and Mount Sentinel, and what’s now John Toole Park next to the Madison Avenue Bridge.
Toole was a city councilman at time, and led a determined crew of deal-makers to leverage their holdings into bigger dreams. City Councilman Bill Boggs explored the legal methods developed in Boulder, Colorado, in its successful open-space bonding effort. Then-Deputy City Attorney Mae Nan Ellingson negotiated many of the original conservation easements and title arrangements. The late Mayor Bill Cregg was the treasurer of the heritage committee, and state legislator (and future Mayor) Dan Kemmis was a co-chairperson.
The bankruptcy of the Milwaukee Road railroad allowed the city to acquire three miles of rail trail through Hellgate Canyon for just $80,000. Partnering with Hellgate High School Principal Don Harbaugh helped the city and school district raise enough to take over the railroad’s old waste dump and turn it into the athletic fields between the Madison and Higgins Avenue bridges for about $160,000. Today, the Missoulian building next door (on a fraction of that acreage) is on the market for $8.5 million.
Debate was fierce at the time whether the city should own open space. Former Missoula County Commissioner Barbara Evans opposed the bond issue before the 1980 election, saying “the topography of Mount Sentinel and Mount Jumbo precludes development, regardless of the regulations. The voters ought to know that there are other alternatives to the conservation issue.”
Toole responded that houses were already creeping up those hillsides, and cities like Los Angeles, Salt Lake City and Denver already had housing on slopes of 35 degrees or greater: “To destroy those beautiful mountains would be a terrible tragedy.”
In a bit of unintended irony, bond critic Elaine Crowley told Missoulian reporter Sherry Devlin the city’s effort would spur the development it was trying to prevent: “Next thing you know,” Crowley said, “there would be some big park down on the river.”
That’s exactly what happened. Missoula’s riverfront now has trails and parks from the Hellgate Canyon to the Bitterroot River. Little’s UM thesis noted that $4.4 million in bond money had leveraged protection of more than $7 million in open space.
“All this has really changed the culture of Missoula in subtle ways,” Kemmis said. “It enabled people to get out on the ground with even less effort and trouble than traveling to the surrounding national forests. It made nature and natural areas an expected part of the downtown experience.”
Those acquisitions, and the continuing pressure of hillside housing development, kept open space advocates trying for more. A couple of efforts failed in the early '90s before a big push focused on the city’s initialized mountains got underway. Former Missoula legislator and Mayor Mike Kadas did his master’s thesis on the voting problem, and forecast better success if the issue was run on a federal election ballot. That research helped pass a $5 million open space bond in 1995.
“The idea of preserving the faces of Sentinel and Jumbo was a big, powerful idea,” Kadas said. “People understood that. That’s Missoula — that’s important for us.”
Manhattan’s 843-acre Central Park would fit into the acreage Missoulians bought with their 1995 Open Space Bond — thrice. They purchased 1,465 acres of Mount Jumbo, 467 acres around the Randolph-Moon Homestead, and big chunks of what became the core of the city’s bike commuter trail network with that $5 million bond in its first year. In 1998, they added 97 acres of what would eventually become the Fort Missoula Athletic Complex. And in 2000, they consolidated the public face of Mount Sentinel with the Cox Property, 475 acres south of the University of Montana’s holdings under its iconic white M marker.
“How many places in the world have this kind of interaction with wild space?” Chinske asked as he walked the Kim Williams trail last week. “People have a higher level of happiness here, and that’s because of our public lands.”
Open Space Timeline
1980 — First Open Space Bond passed, raising $500,000. It purchased the Kim Williams Trail and John Toole Park along the Clark Fork River, and small parts of Mount Sentinel and Mount Jumbo.
1995 — $8 million Open Space Bond passes.
1996 — Open Space Bond purchases 1,465 acres of Mt. Jumbo for $2 million, 467 acres of the Randolph Property for $580,000, portions of the Bike-Commuter Trail Network for $435,000, and development rights on 120 acres of the Schilling Property for $7,000.
1998 — 97 acres of Fort Missoula for $700,000.
2000 — 475 acres of Cox Property on Mount Sentinel face for $175,000.
2001 — 79 acres of Wilbert riverfront property at Tower Street for $250,000, 33 acres of Cromwell Property on Mount Jumbo for $40,000.
2003 — 40 acres of Mount Sentinel backside above Pattee Canyon for $100,000.
2006 — $10 million Open Space Bond passed by Missoula city and county voters. It pays for 21 projects protecting 3,562 acres and four miles of trail. That included 627 acres of conservation easements in the South Hills, 3.3 miles of trail in Grant Creek, the Garden City Harvest-River Road Farm, and the Barmeyer-Pattee Canyon and South Hills Spur properties opening up Mount Dean Stone public access.
2018 — $15 million Open Space Bond passed by Missoula city and county voters.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!