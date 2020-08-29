WATCH NOW: 40 years ago: Missoula's open space campaign preserves skyline

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Like the mountains themselves, Missoula’s horizon has been public so long it can seem a permanent part of the landscape.

But 40 years ago, the valley faces of Mount Jumbo, Mount Sentinel and Waterworks Hill, the banks of the Clark Fork River, the cottonwood galleries of Kelly and Jacobs Island, and the Fort Missoula Athletic Complex weren’t yet part of the city fabric. The Five Valleys were filling up with houses. The river was a wasteland, lined with an abandoned railroad line and old municipal garbage dumps. The 1976 Bikecentennial cross-nation cycling route had its impetus in Missoula, but bike routes in town were non-existent.

“It was sort of magical the things we got done,” recalled Cass Chinske, who represented the Missoula City Council on the Citizens for Missoula’s Heritage committee tasked with the first open space bond campaign in 1979. “They’re not happening like they used to happen.”

At the time, matters seemed far from magical. The downtown business district was often described as a “gap-toothed smile” because of all the boarded-up businesses. Southgate Mall had just opened on the site of a former lumber mill, and the city’s logging sector was at the top of a long downward slide. New streets were lacing up the sides of the South Hills as the city’s growth moved up its skyline.