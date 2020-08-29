WATCH NOW: Congolese family raises wall on Habitat for Humanity home

“While home prices have been growing across the board in Missoula County, they have been rising fastest among entry-level homes,” wrote Bridge in the report for Montana Business Quarterly. "This has made affordability particularly challenging for new prospective homeowners, which has resulted in the past eight years being categorized as a seller’s market for entry-level homes.”

According to the Missoula Organization of Realtors, the most recent data suggests about 13% of Missoula County residents live below the federal poverty level.

The median income of Missoula renters was $37,538 in 2019, and 48.2% of renters spend 30 percent or more of their income on housing, which means they are cost-burdened by definition. To purchase a median-priced home of $315,000, a person would need an income of $98,123 (and a 5% down payment on a 30-year conventional loan) to afford that home. Meanwhile, the actual median income for a 2-person household was $58,688.

According to the report, that disparity between real estate prices and income led the so-called Housing Affordability Index to once again decline in 2019 in Missoula, indicating that a median-income household could not afford a median-priced home.

