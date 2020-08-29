WATCH NOW: Congolese family raises wall on Habitat for Humanity home

It was evident even through their masks that the smiles on the Lumona children’s faces were ear-to-ear on Thursday. They giggled and pointed as they wandered through the skeleton frame of what will be their new bedrooms in their new house.
The Lumona family, originally from the Democratic Republic of Congo, came to the U.S. almost four years ago as refugees. On Thursday, they participated in a “wall raising” ceremony with Habitat for Humanity of Missoula. The nonprofit organization is working with the family to build a new home in the central part of town.
Kasse, the children’s father, and their mother, Tosha, helped drill in the first screws as the structure went vertical for the first time. Then, they all walked through the under-construction basement.
“My family is very happy,” Kasse Lumona told the crowd. “Thank you all very much. God bless all of you.”
The kids Patrick, Hamisi, Josephine and Apele proceeded to write messages of happiness and thanks on the wall, along with members of the community and volunteers with Soft Landing Missoula and staff with the International Rescue Committee, among others.
“It’s been a remarkable journey with the Lumonas so far,” said Habitat Executive Director Heather Harp who is also a Missoula City Council member. “Kasse and his family are strongly dedicated to each and every aspect of our program, and wonderful to work with. Getting to know them has been a silver lining to a very challenging year.”
This is Habitat’s 58th home in Missoula. The organization builds multiple homes each year in partnership with the residents who will live in the houses. The homes are then sold to the families who helped construct them through a special mortgage program that allows the payments to be within the family’s means.
Harp said the organization's total cost to build the house for the Lumonas was about $60,000 thanks to volunteer labor. The organization uses a "30-30-0-250" model, which means there's a 30-year mortgage, their mortgage payments will be 30% of the income level the family was at when they applied, there's a 0% interest rate on the loan, and the family is required to put in 250 hours of sweat equity before they close.
"People say why do they get a 0% loan?" Harp explained. "Well it's because of those 250 hours. These families aren't 'flipping' the houses or moving out. We have very stable homeownership because of this model."
Housing prices in Missoula have soared over the last decade and especially in 2020, while wages have stagnated.
The median sale price of a Missoula home in 2019 was around $315,000. According to economist Brandon Bridge of the University of Montana, the first few months of data for 2020 shows the median sale price rising to over $340,000.
“While home prices have been growing across the board in Missoula County, they have been rising fastest among entry-level homes,” wrote Bridge in the report for Montana Business Quarterly. "This has made affordability particularly challenging for new prospective homeowners, which has resulted in the past eight years being categorized as a seller’s market for entry-level homes.”
According to the Missoula Organization of Realtors, the most recent data suggests about 13% of Missoula County residents live below the federal poverty level.
The median income of Missoula renters was $37,538 in 2019, and 48.2% of renters spend 30 percent or more of their income on housing, which means they are cost-burdened by definition. To purchase a median-priced home of $315,000, a person would need an income of $98,123 (and a 5% down payment on a 30-year conventional loan) to afford that home. Meanwhile, the actual median income for a 2-person household was $58,688.
According to the report, that disparity between real estate prices and income led the so-called Housing Affordability Index to once again decline in 2019 in Missoula, indicating that a median-income household could not afford a median-priced home.
But on Thursday, the Lumona family got to take the first step in seeing their house go up as they lifted the frame of the first-floor walls.
"The raising of walls is a visual and experiential milestone for the future homeowners,” explained Hannah McDaniel, the communications and grants director for Habitat.
Habitat is also currently building the organization’s first home in East Missoula, which will be its 59th overall, for the Grados family of three.
"Despite the new developments with COVID, we are still very humbled and excited to finally be moving forward, and to be given the opportunity to have a wonderful experience such as this,” said Shelley Grados. “We feel as though Habitat has become part of our family in helping us through this process, being supportive, giving us guidance, and most of all homeownership. We feel so blessed.”
The organization is also making new protective cotton masks to sell in its ReStore in East Missoula. The masks are made by volunteers and available in a variety of patterns.
“Bringing people together to help, and empower, each other is just what we do,” Harp said. “The sewing process is relatively easy, and the benefits of each sale are manifold — an affordable, reusable protective mask goes to a community member, funds are raised for building homes, and we’re able to engage volunteers in a new way.”
To purchase a mask, come to the Habitat ReStore at 3655 Montana Highway 200 East. Masks are $10 each and machine washable. The ReStore is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday, as well as 11-5 p.m. on Sunday.
