WATCH NOW: Dancing in the rain: Students perform in unique spaces across UM campus

At the parking lot on the east side of the Social Sciences Building, three masked dancers in black leotards emerged from a stairwell. The sound of rainwater rushed down a vertical gutter as they moved gracefully across the parking lot before ascending another staircase up the side of the building.
Across the University of Montana campus, another trio danced through the corridors along the perimeter of the Clapp Building. Edgy, industrial-sounding music transitioned to a classical piece as the dancers moved out from under the building’s overhang and into the morning rain.
The student performances around campus Thursday were part of “Dance on Location,” a 25-year tradition for the School of Theatre and Dance, where students in the Creative I class collaborate to choreograph movement based on a sense of place.
“The course itself is based around improvisational and compositional studies, and this is kind of one of their big compositional study projects that they have to do,” said visiting assistant professor of dance Brooklyn Draper, who is teaching the class.
Despite the cloudy skies and near constant precipitation, more than 50 people arrived at the start of the socially-distanced tour around campus, which included five separate performances in five unique locations. By the end of the final dance, some 70 people were in the crowd, as students and professors walking between class spontaneously joined the soaked but highly entertained crowd.
“That for me is one of the most exciting parts of this program,” Draper said, referring to the public nature of the event. “It forces people to watch dance, and it’s in a way that they maybe never thought dance could exist. It’s making dance accessible to a different audience.”
Other performances took place in the small park area near the entrance of the Natural Sciences Building, behind Schreiber Gym on the catwalk that connects to Campus Drive, and by the bike racks and mural on the first floor of the nearby parking garage.
The students, mostly dance and musical theater majors, worked together to select a location on campus and choreographed a piece all on their own.
“For some of the students, that’s the first time they’ve actually ever done that,” Draper said, adding she wants them to think about the history of the location, how they enter and exit the space, and what they immediately notice.
“Not only that, we’re looking at lines, we’re looking at shapes and colors. There’s so much that you can gain from just one space.”
Elle Lundgren, one of the dancers in the piece performed at the Clapp Building, said her group chose the location for the structure’s architecture.
“The linear quality of this hallway with the pillars and the juxtaposition between the architecture and the trees and nature outside of it — we liked the idea of being able to use both,” said the freshman dance major. Their choreography reflected that, starting under the overhang and eventually moving down the corridor and onto the grass.
While the pandemic didn’t specifically inspire their performance, Lundgren said having to stay six feet apart while dancing added an extra challenge to coming up with choreography.
“The masks at first were a little hard to get used to, just because you’re breathing heavily and you have this sweaty mask sticking to your face,” she added.
Draper said while distancing and wearing masks creates challenges for teaching and learning dance, she said the students will end up being better-rounded dancers in the end.
“Tackling these new approaches during this time of COVID … it’s not easy,” Draper said. “It gives them the opportunity to learn about dance in a different way and the technique of it and the composition of it and our approach to it and our relationship to it as artists. We’re just grateful that we have this opportunity to kind of reinvent what it is we do and maybe look at it in a different way.”
And being able to perform in front of a live audience for the first time since the pandemic hit was like a big sigh of relief for the "Dance on Location" students.
“A lot of us are probably coming off not dancing for so long, and I feel like we just have this creativity buildup where we haven’t been able to release it, so being able to come and just kind of let everything out and let the creative juices flow and just play honestly, it was really nice.”
