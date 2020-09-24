WATCH NOW: Dancing in the rain: Students perform in unique spaces across UM campus

While the pandemic didn’t specifically inspire their performance, Lundgren said having to stay six feet apart while dancing added an extra challenge to coming up with choreography.

“The masks at first were a little hard to get used to, just because you’re breathing heavily and you have this sweaty mask sticking to your face,” she added.

Draper said while distancing and wearing masks creates challenges for teaching and learning dance, she said the students will end up being better-rounded dancers in the end.

“Tackling these new approaches during this time of COVID … it’s not easy,” Draper said. “It gives them the opportunity to learn about dance in a different way and the technique of it and the composition of it and our approach to it and our relationship to it as artists. We’re just grateful that we have this opportunity to kind of reinvent what it is we do and maybe look at it in a different way.”

And being able to perform in front of a live audience for the first time since the pandemic hit was like a big sigh of relief for the "Dance on Location" students.

“A lot of us are probably coming off not dancing for so long, and I feel like we just have this creativity buildup where we haven’t been able to release it, so being able to come and just kind of let everything out and let the creative juices flow and just play honestly, it was really nice.”

