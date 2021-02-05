 Skip to main content
Watch Now: Disabled dogs run in Thailand with help from wheels
Watch Now: Disabled dogs run in Thailand with help from wheels

With tails wagging to a chorus of barks and yelps, more than two dozen shelter dogs with wheels that support their disabled hind legs scrambled along a rocky path as part of their daily exercise in Chonburi, Thailand.

