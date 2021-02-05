With tails wagging to a chorus of barks and yelps, more than two dozen shelter dogs with wheels that support their disabled hind legs scrambled along a rocky path as part of their daily exercise in Chonburi, Thailand.
Watch Now: Disabled dogs run in Thailand with help from wheels
- VideoElephant
-
-
Related to this story
Most Popular
The 70 permanently-affordable ownership-based homes would more than double the existing Community Land Trust affordable homes in Missoula.
- Updated
A 61-year-old Florence woman and her two dogs were killed late Friday afternoon in a four-car accident on Highway 93 just north of Florence.
The University of Montana was able to coordinate a little more than 400 people to get vaccinated Sunday at the Adams Center.
MISSOULA - Charles Arthur Birtwistle, 32, of Missoula, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at St. Patrick Hospital.
The 11% increase in the median home sales price in Missoula in 2020 was the largest annual increase since at least 2001.
Two sisters are suing over possible negligence at Village Health and Rehabilitation, where their mother contracted COVID-19 and died.
Doctors have been warning that the first vaccine dose can have a kick to it. People are now reporting that the second dose can cause more side-effects than the first. Here's why.
- Updated
Montana reported 437 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and added 54 more deaths, a noticeable jump over Tuesday's numbers.