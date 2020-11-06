WATCH NOW: Hellgate High band seeks donations, help for new fry bread booth

While a trip this year wasn’t possible due to the pandemic, in 2022, the band has been invited to travel to Australia to play the Sydney Opera House, Slater said.

“This is a hope and a maybe, but we’re moving full steam ahead with our plans to be involved in the fair next summer and attempting to keep that opportunity alive.”

To be able to travel and play in a venue like Carnegie Hall or the Lincoln Center as a high schooler is an unmatched opportunity, Slater said.

“It’s life-changing for students. I still get the occasional email or quick thank you from students from the past, just posting a picture of us on stage in Carnegie Hall and saying, ‘This was one of the most amazing events of my life,’” he said. “I have no doubt that being on the ground in Sydney, Australia, for two weeks and being able to perform at the Sydney Opera House would be exactly the same.”

The Hellgate High School band program, along with programs at the other high schools in Missoula, is known as one of the best in the state.