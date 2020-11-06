WATCH NOW: Hellgate High band seeks donations, help for new fry bread booth

If you’ve been to the Western Montana Fair, you know to make a stop at the Hellgate High School band’s fry bread booth. The red and yellow wooden trailer has been a mainstay at the fair for more than 30 years, feeding hungry fairgoers while at the same time raising money for the band.
“It’s by far our biggest fundraiser of the year,” said Leon Slater, Hellgate High’s band director, of the weeklong summer event.
But after three decades of service, the booth was on its last legs in the summer of 2019, and the local health department told the band they’d need to replace it.
“It’s really a little shed that we put wheels on, and we kind of patch it together and make it work year to year, but we just can’t do that anymore,” Slater said.
In response, parents of Hellgate High School band students are joining forces to raise enough money to purchase and renovate a brand new trailer for the fair, kicking off a Go Fund Me effort this week, calling for volunteers and planning future fundraisers leading up to summer 2021.
“We’re looking at trying to get a shell and then get it fixed up and hopefully with volunteer labor,” said Gwen Jones, a band parent helping to organize the fundraising.
Jones, who is also a Missoula City Council member, estimated the shell will cost between $15,000 and $25,000, and they’ll have additional materials and equipment to purchase as they specialize the trailer for fry bread production.
Depending on whether they can find volunteers to donate labor for electrical, plumbing and construction work, the whole project could cost upwards of $45,000 and $50,000.
A large chunk of the band’s fair income goes toward the trips the group has historically taken every other year. Hellgate High band members have played Carnegie Hall and the Lincoln Center in New York City, the Chicago Symphony Hall, and have traveled to Honolulu, Hawaii, to perform at the 75th commemoration of Pearl Harbor, among other trips.
The fry bread booth has been the anchor of fundraising for these trips in the past, Jones said.
“These trips, they’re expensive, and for kids whose families can’t just write a check, (the fair) gives them opportunities, and really all the kids dive in and do the fundraising,” she said.
While a trip this year wasn’t possible due to the pandemic, in 2022, the band has been invited to travel to Australia to play the Sydney Opera House, Slater said.
“This is a hope and a maybe, but we’re moving full steam ahead with our plans to be involved in the fair next summer and attempting to keep that opportunity alive.”
To be able to travel and play in a venue like Carnegie Hall or the Lincoln Center as a high schooler is an unmatched opportunity, Slater said.
“It’s life-changing for students. I still get the occasional email or quick thank you from students from the past, just posting a picture of us on stage in Carnegie Hall and saying, ‘This was one of the most amazing events of my life,’” he said. “I have no doubt that being on the ground in Sydney, Australia, for two weeks and being able to perform at the Sydney Opera House would be exactly the same.”
The Hellgate High School band program, along with programs at the other high schools in Missoula, is known as one of the best in the state.
“Our tradition — if you look back at all the amazing teachers and student musicians, clear back from when our school started, Missoula has had a rich tradition of outstanding educators and amazing student musician groups and it’s something that Missoula should really take pride in,” Slater said. “That is an incredible tradition that’s recognized throughout the Northwest and really across the United States in a lot of music circles.”
Organizers are asking Missoulians to pitch in over the next several months, whether it's with money, labor or time, to make a new fry bread booth a reality and keep that tradition alive.
“If we’re going to be involved in the fair and have this opportunity, it has to happen,” Slater said. “We have been working and saving toward this, but we’re only about halfway there and we really need some help.”
