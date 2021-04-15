 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch Now: Incredible drone footage shows eerie frozen village in Russia
0 comments
spotlight AP

Watch Now: Incredible drone footage shows eerie frozen village in Russia

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A drone photographer captured incredible drone footage showing an eerie frozen village in Russia which is almost completely abandoned. Moscow-based journalist and photographer Maria Passer, 26, captured stunning footage of the frozen village of Severny, just outside of the town of Vortuka, northern Russia, which lies almost completely abandoned. The drone footage, filmed across February and March when Maria visited the area with friends, shows the village covered in snow, as the area sees temperatures sink to below -40 degrees fahrenheit.

A drone photographer captured incredible drone footage showing an eerie frozen village in Russia which is almost completely abandoned. Moscow-based journalist and photographer Maria Passer, 26, captured stunning footage of the frozen village of Severny, just outside of the town of Vortuka, northern Russia, which lies almost completely abandoned. The drone footage, filmed across February and March when Maria visited the area with friends, shows the village covered in snow, as the area sees temperatures sink to below -40 degrees fahrenheit.

0 comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Californians 16 and up now eligible for vaccine

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News