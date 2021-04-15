Watch Now: Incredible drone footage shows eerie frozen village in Russia

A drone photographer captured incredible drone footage showing an eerie frozen village in Russia which is almost completely abandoned. Moscow-based journalist and photographer Maria Passer, 26, captured stunning footage of the frozen village of Severny, just outside of the town of Vortuka, northern Russia, which lies almost completely abandoned. The drone footage, filmed across February and March when Maria visited the area with friends, shows the village covered in snow, as the area sees temperatures sink to below -40 degrees fahrenheit.