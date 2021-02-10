 Skip to main content
Watch Now: Incredible video shows freediver swimming with mob of sea lions in Australia
This incredible footage shows the moment a freediver snapped himself swimming with a playful herd of curious sea lions. Adam Stern, 32, was diving in Jervis Bay, NSW, Australia, when dozens of the inquisitive mammals crowded round him to play, dance and pose for selfies. "Sea lions are like the puppy dogs of the ocean," Stern said. "They're incredibly playful. It's pure magic!"

