WATCH NOW: Lolo Creek ditch fix sends thousands of fish back to Bitterroot River

Next year, those fish will run into a $280,000 contraption that looks like a concrete water slide with a corrugated tin roof. The wavy surface has sieve-like holes in the dips of the waves. Just enough water stays on top of the screen to slide a fish along, like the spray of water on a pool slide that keeps your swimsuit from sticking. The rest of the water — the 35 cfs demanded by the irrigators who own the ditch rights — still goes into the ditch and out to the fields. But the fish slide off the surface and into a chute that leads back to Lolo Creek.

Fish screens on active creeks and rivers must be custom-designed for each location. In the past, older designs have required regular cleaning and maintenance as everything from floating leaves to falling trees plug up the works. The new Lolo design eliminates all the moving parts and essentially cleans itself.

The Lolo Creek fish screen design was confidence-inspiring enough, all 40 members of the Lolo Ditch irrigation system agreed to support it. The Clark Fork Coalition was also able to rally financial support from dozens of groups willing to give it a chance. Whiteley added its functional simplicity made it possible for CFC to commit to 20 years of maintenance service on the fish screen, confident it would have very little debris to worry about.