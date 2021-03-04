Watch Now: Mesmerizing drone footage captures beautiful Canadian mountainside

This amazing footage shows a super-fast drone hurtling through snow-covered mountains to capture these incredible scenic views. Aerial cinematographer Raphael Boudreault-Simard, 29, took the jaw dropping footage of the Brandywine mountain range in British Columbia. The insane speed, mixed with the picturesque environment, makes for a once in a lifetime view of the mountains.
