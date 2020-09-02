WATCH NOW: Old-time tricks heal old wounds at Skookum Butte Lookout

For all the old skills on display at Skookum Butte Lookout, older questions remain unanswered.
In particular, how’d a bunch of Forest Service carpenters get two dozen tree trunks on top of a rocky knob when they’re too heavy for a horse to haul?
“It really beats me to figure out how they got those logs up there,” said Lolo National Forest archaeologist Sydney Bacon. “We had to bring in helicopter help. Then they had to be peeled and shaped to the right size, and placed in the right spots like a Lincoln Log game.”
That “game” took a full five days before the first move could be played. That is, the modern-day work crew spent a week shaping, placing, rejecting, reshaping, replacing, rejecting again (repeat) the bottom course of new logs that formed the foundation of the lookout cabin before they sat properly. For reference, these logs are the same size as the ones special-forces military trainees have to lift when their sergeants want to make them cry.
And the logs don’t just sit on that rocky knob with a beautiful view of the Bitterroot and Sapphire mountain ranges. They lock together in a classic woodworking technique known as mortise and tenon. Usually only seen in fine furniture construction these days, the method required a woodworker to chisel out a slot in one log and chop a tab on another and fit the two together. It’s widely considered one of the strongest joints ever made of wood — something Bacon and her colleagues realized when they tried to take the old rotted logs apart.
“You can see why this style of lookout didn’t catch on,” said Jack Poppen a Forest Service historic preservation specialist. “You can’t raise one of these babies up on stilts. They just sit on the ground.”
Known as an L-5 “grange” style lookout, Skookum Butte’s building was part of the Forest Service’s original early-warning network in the wake of the infamous 1910 “Big Burn” forest fire. The agency had worked its way up from posting a watcher on a peak with a sleeping bag, to giving them ladders to sit up in trees, to building them permanent shelters big enough to hold a cot, table, stove and fire-finder (a spinable survey guide that gave compass coordinates to a column of smoke). The more popular L-4 models had structures so packable, even the crates of gear to build them with got reused in the walls.
“There are still dozens of L-4s still standing,” Bacon said. “But there are only three grange-style lookouts left besides Skookum. One is on Big Hole Peak in the Plains-Thompson Falls Ranger District. We started restoration on that in 2013. The third is in the Nez Perce National Forest.”
This week’s repair work marked the second of three phases spread across consecutive summers. With the big log base finished in 2019, Poppen and fellow restorer Matt Stafford spent this year re-shingling the roof and replacing the cabin floor. A 20th-century upgrade of maple floorboards had to be removed for historical inaccuracy, revealing the original fir flooring in “bouncy” condition.
Replacing that involved specially milled fir boards from Hunts Timbers in St. Ignatius, which still has period equipment for the job. Getting the loads of boards up Skookum Butte required the assistance of the Ninemile Remount Station’s team of pack mules, using old-fashioned barrel hitches and log bunk saddle frames to haul the unwieldy loads up the mountainside. Mounting 7-foot boards right next to a mule’s ears on one end and in the following mule’s nose on the other is a sure recipe for a surly pack string.
This being 2020, COVID-19 had to have a part in the story. Last year, Bacon, Shepherd and Poppen were backed up by a team of Passport In Time volunteers for the two-week work window. This year, due to pandemic restrictions, volunteers aren’t allowed on the work site. Just to add to the oddity, the skeleton crew got snow-dusted on the last day of August.
“I just love these lookouts,” Bacon said. “I find them really interesting. And they’re what we call a non-renewable resource. They’re not like elk — you can’t repopulate them when they’re gone.”
