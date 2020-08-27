Weekend cold snap heading to western Montana

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Just to close out August with a proper 2020 finale, a major cold snap should land on the last weekend.

Saturday may start with nice weather, but widespread winds of 20 to 30 miles per hour should start blowing from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. in southwest and west-central Montana, according to the National Weather Service. Some higher elevations could see gusts of 30 to 40 mph. Combined with high temperatures in the mid-80s and low humidity rates, that will have wildfire monitors on edge.

The weather service instituted a fire weather watch from noon through midnight Saturday for several areas in western Montana, including the Flathead/Glacier National Park areas, the Flathead Indian Reservation, areas of the Lolo and Bitterroot national forests.

Weekenders recreating on western Montana lakes should also be prepared for high winds and waves Saturday afternoon. On the plus side, air quality in Missoula, Hamilton and Seeley Lake was moderate to good on Thursday and expected to improve as the weather front pushes California-generated smoke out of our airspace.