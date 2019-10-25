As the Westside Park and playground adjacent to Lowell Elementary School reach life expectancy, the city of Missoula and school district are envisioning how a new park can better serve students and residents.
"There's a lot of children that don't get to go to any other parks but this one, so we want to make sure this meets the standards we would like to give to these people," said Nathan McLeod of Missoula Parks and Recreation at this week's school board meeting.
Unlike other school playgrounds in Missoula, the city-owned playground is built on land owned by Missoula County Public Schools. It serves Lowell students during the day and opens to families residing in the Westside and Northside neighborhoods when school is out of session.
The arrangement has created some confusion over the years as the public has tried to use the park during school hours, but plans are underway for upgrades and a design that will allow day use by parents.
Plans for the new park include improved structures that would eliminate safety hazards and accommodations for students with disabilities, more open space for students to play, a multisport court, and a separate portion of the park designed for families to visit with their preschoolers while the elementary school is still in session.
In an interview with the Missoulian, McLeod said a lot of people have the opportunity to go into the mountains or the woods, but the park is the only outdoor recreation space that many of the area's residents use on a regular basis.
“Westside park is the primary green space for this neighborhood,” McLeod said.
The Westside neighborhood where the majority of Lowell students reside is home to a large population of families in poverty. Ninety to 95% of Lowell’s students receive free and reduced lunches, meaning their families are at or below the poverty line.
That number is expected to grow with the construction of almost 300 affordable housing units slated for the area.
The school’s population is expected to grow from roughly 300 to about 400 students in two years and then reach 500 students in 10 years, McLeod said at the school board meeting.
“That’s a lot more people that are utilizing this park on a daily basis,” he said.
At the meeting, McLeod presented two options for the new park. Option A, estimated at a total of about $2.1 million, is based on combined feedback from community members and students who took a field trip to Missoula parks and picked their favorite features. Option B, estimated at about $1.4 million, includes fewer kid-preferred features but costs less overall.
Both options include different playground "zones" designed for children of all abilities, including a "spin zone" with swings, a merry-go-round, a zipline, and basket swings.
McLeod said the basket swings allow kids with disabilities to interact with other kids at the same time.
"It's not like they're isolated on their own swing," he said. "They're in this basket swing with other kids ... and they get the same experience that all the other kids get."
Funding for a new playground will rely on donors because the current structure — which was built by community volunteers in 1998 — is technically owned by the city, not the school district, so it was not included in district-wide construction funded by the Smart Schools 2020 bond.
Missoula Parks and Recreation Director Donna Gaukler said they have already raised $450,000 and are preparing to kick off a capital campaign for the new playground and park redesign.
Construction could begin as soon as the summer of 2020 when school is out of session, according to McLeod.
In the meantime, Parks and Recreation is helping maintain the playground and ensure it's safely removing features as they degrade, such as a cracked wooden dragon slide.
The new Westside playground isn't the only project in the works for Lowell students and area families.
The school is in talks with several community partners to pilot a neighborhood school/community center that would offer resources to families, such as an after-school drop-in program where kids can use the new playground.
Lowell Principal Barbara Frank said she got the idea for a community center as the result of partnering with Parks and Recreation and the North Missoula Community Development Corporation on the playground redesign.
"The idea is to extend that partnership and work with other community partners to offer an after-school program," Frank said.
Like the playground project, the creation of a community center will rely on fundraising efforts to reach its fruition. Although the project is still in its early stages, the school district, Parks and Recreation, Missoula Invest Health, Missoula Food Bank & Community Center, the MCPS Flagship Program, and several other nonprofits have already expressed interest, according to Gaukler.
“Our focus, of course, is on the student, but we are also very committed to the entire family and neighborhood,” Gaukler said in an email. “Our goal is to provide full services, including healthy programs and healthy foods directly in the neighborhood to achieve the greatest access for all and the greatest opportunity for success.”
Still in the brainstorming phase, partners have floated around ideas for a mobile food pantry through the Missoula Food Bank, child care for children ages 0 to 5 during and after the school day, and more recreation opportunities using new fields on the playground.
"We thought we could do more than just a playground, we could build a playground and a community center, and so that's what we're trying to do," Frank said.
Frank said they're currently looking for individuals and agencies who are interested in providing ongoing support so Lowell can open its doors to its students every day during the school year until 6 p.m., and potentially into the summer.
"We also want to include programming for families so parents can come here and get food at the pantry, they can take classes, adult ed classes," Frank said. "We have this building that's empty all night. Let's make this a community center with this beautiful park."
The center could also potentially provide kids with after-school snacks and maybe even dinner, said Kelli Hess, director of the Missoula Food Bank.
"So many kids rely on breakfast and lunch at school, so it would be great to have the opportunity to extend that into the evening," Hess said. "Part of the model would be to break down barriers and try to make it accessible to everyone."
Hess said she mentioned the idea of the mobile food pantry to Frank after she heard about a similar program in Portland by the Oregon Food Bank that has proved to help engage more families and boost students' academic success.
Hess said making the idea a reality in Missoula would require additional support, but she thinks it's a possibility.
First estimates for the project that include staffing, transportation, supplies, and programming for the capacity of all Lowell students would cost roughly $80,000 for a school year and $100,000 a year if the program extended into the summer.
Grace Decker, United Way Missoula's Zero to Five coordinator, said the organization would be interested to explore ways the center could potentially expand child care options in Missoula, as it could provide a drop-in option for families who only need care for a few hours or days of the week. (Decker spoke to the Missoulian as a United Way representative and not as a school board trustee.)
In addition to helping families and students with access to resources such as child care, food, tutoring and behavioral support, the project would aim to increase parental involvement with the school.
Gabrielle Sather-Olson, Lowell's PTA president, said the school's Title I status means there is a higher population of families in crisis and parents who might not have had positive experiences in school as kids.
"I see sometimes with parents that they are not comfortable in a school environment, and if they're coming here minimally, they don't feel super connected to the school, so I love the idea of opening up the school to the whole family," Sather-Olson said.
The project has a long way to go, but Frank said she hopes to extend school services as early as January 2020 and explore offering family services in the spring.