Katie Marceau, 34, was arrested with outstanding warrants after sending police on a high-speed chase Saturday afternoon.  

Shortly before 4 p.m., a Missoula County Sheriff's Office Deputy attempted to make a traffic stop near West Riverside. The car did not stop and continued on Highway 200 until it was spiked near mile marker 1 on Highway 83.

There were five people in the vehicle, which reached speeds up to 95 mph according to the Missoula County Sheriff's Office.

Some vehicles were damaged by the suspect's car but Missoula County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Brenda Basset said that no one was injured in the chase.

