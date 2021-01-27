131 arrested on 'calmer' night during Dutch virus curfew

"The violent demonstrations that degenerated in the Netherlands have apparently incited certain people to call, also in our country, for demonstrations against the health measures,” Belgian Interior Minister Annelies Verlinden’s office said.

Belgium, host of the headquarters for the 27-nation EU, has had one of Europe’s worst outbreaks. The nation of 11 million has seen over 20,800 confirmed virus deaths. The Dutch confirmed death toll is approaching 14,000.

The Dutch parliament debated the rioting Wednesday, with populist right-wing lawmaker Geert Wilders calling for the army to be used to reinforce police stretched by the widespread civil unrest, the worst to hit the Netherlands in years.

Other lawmakers did not support Wilders' call. Rutte and others praised the police response and condemned the rioters.

“I understand very well that many people in the Netherlands, myself included, find the corona measures tough," the prime minister said. “I even understand that some do not agree with them, but that can never be a reason for this kind of behavior.”