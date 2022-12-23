 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 dead, 4 wounded in Paris shooting; suspect arrested

From the This morning's top headlines: Friday, Dec. 23 series

Authorities say a shooting in central Paris left two people dead and four others wounded

PARIS (AP) — A shooting in central Paris left two people dead and four others wounded on Friday, prosecutors said. A 69-year-old suspect was arrested.

The reason for the shooting wasn't immediately clear. The prosecutor’s office opened a murder investigation.

Anti-terrorism prosecutors are investigating the shooting, but haven't indicated any sign of a terrorist motive.

Police had cordoned off the area in the 10th arrondissement of the French capital, and the Paris police department had warned people to stay away from the area.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

