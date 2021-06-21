2 plead not guilty in trial linked to Jordan's royal rift

Saudi Arabia was one of the first to respond after the crisis erupted, sending its foreign minister to Jordan and affirming its support for the king. Key Western and Arab countries also publicly backed the king, an indispensable ally in an unstable region.

Hamzah has denied sedition claims, saying he is being punished for calling out corruption and mismanagement. The royal palace declined comment when asked Sunday if the prince can move without restrictions and can communicate with others.

Awadallah and bin Zaid are the most senior establishment figures to appear before the security court, which typically goes after drug offenders or suspected militants.

Defense lawyer Mohammad Afeef, who represents Awadallah, told journalists after Monday's session that the defendants entered “not guilty” pleas. He said the court heard two prosecution witnesses, and that another session would be held Tuesday.

Some critics have expressed skepticism about the case, saying the purported evidence leaked so far does not appear to support the grave charges.

“From day one, it's about leaks,” said political analyst Amer Sabaileh. " They talked at the beginning about a coup, now a plot, and we ended up with something more like gossip.”

Holding the trial behind closed doors could further erode public faith in the proceedings, he said. “All the world knows that these people were arrested,” he said. “Then we should not keep it a secret.”

