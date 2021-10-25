2 Polish troops hurt as migrants try forcing Belarus border

A group of some 30 migrants that had been stranded in the border strip since August is no longer there, the Border Guards statement said. It said some of them were recognized in the group that tried to force the border Sunday.

On Saturday a group of women, including two of Poland's former first ladies, Jolanta Kwasniewska and Anna Komorowska, protested near the border against pushing the migrants — including women and children — into the forest, back to Belarus.

A number of migrants have been found dead close to the border. Humanitarian organizations active in the are have reported finding migrant groups with children who had spent days in the forest.

Poland's security officials have said that migrants can pay up to $12,000 in their home countries to people promising to get them to the EU, preferably to Germany.

Deputy interior minister, Bartosz Grodecki has said that Poland is seeking cooperation with the European border agency Frontex to arrange readmission, or return flights directly to migrants' home countries, according to the English-language service of Poland's state PAP news agency.

Migrants who cross into Poland can ask for international protection, which would cover all of the EU. While waiting for a decision, which is most often a refusal, they are placed in guarded centers for foreigners. They mostly come from Iraq, Iran and Syria.

