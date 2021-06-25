 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2019 champion Simona Halep out of Wimbledon with calf injury
0 Comments
AP

2019 champion Simona Halep out of Wimbledon with calf injury

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
2019 champion Simona Halep out of Wimbledon with calf injury

Winner Simona Halep, of Romania, left, and second placed Serena Williams pose with their trophies after the women's singles final match on day twelve of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, in this Saturday, July 13, 2019, file photo. There are plenty of intriguing story lines to follow on the grass courts. That includes Novak Djokovic's bid to equal Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal at 20 major titles and Serena Williams seeking her 24th.

 Tim Ireland

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Reigning Wimbledon champion Simona Halep withdrew from the Grand Slam tournament Friday because of an injured left calf.

Halep is ranked No. 3 but would have been seeded second at the All England Club because second-ranked Naomi Osaka pulled out of Wimbledon earlier.

Halep tore her calf during a match at the Italian Open in May and sat out the French Open, which she won in 2018 for the first of her two major championships.

In 2019, the last time Wimbledon was played, Halep beat Serena Williams 6-2, 6-2 in the final.

Halep's withdrawal came shortly before the start of the draw at the All England Club. Play in the grass-court major tournament begins Monday.

———

More AP tennis coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

US defense chief hosts Ghani for talks at Pentagon

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+12
Widow seeks 'thorough' investigation into John McAfee death
World

Widow seeks 'thorough' investigation into John McAfee death

  • Updated

SANT ESTEVE SESROVIRES, Spain (AP) — The widow of John McAfee, the British-American tycoon who died in a Spanish prison this week while awaiting extradition to the United States, on Friday demanded a “thorough investigation” of his death, saying her husband did not appear suicidal when they last spoke.

+16
Antivirus pioneer John McAfee found dead in Spanish prison
World

Antivirus pioneer John McAfee found dead in Spanish prison

  • Updated

MADRID (AP) — John McAfee, the creator of McAfee antivirus software, was found dead in his jail cell near Barcelona in an apparent suicide Wednesday, hours after a Spanish court approved his extradition to the United States to face tax charges punishable by decades in prison, authorities said.

+6
Russia says next time it may fire to hit intruding warships
World

Russia says next time it may fire to hit intruding warships

  • Updated

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia is prepared to target intruding warships if they fail to heed warnings, a senior Russian diplomat declared Thursday after a Black Sea incident in which a British destroyer sailed near Crimea in an area that Russia claims as its territorial waters.

+4
New Zealand on edge after virus-infected Australian visits
World

New Zealand on edge after virus-infected Australian visits

  • Updated

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — After enjoying nearly four months without any community transmission of the coronavirus, New Zealanders were on edge Wednesday after health authorities said an infectious traveler from Australia had visited over the weekend.

+11
Russian gas pipeline vexes U.S. charm offensive in Germany
World

Russian gas pipeline vexes U.S. charm offensive in Germany

  • Updated

BERLIN (AP) — The United States and Germany struggled Wednesday to resolve a major dispute over a Russian gas pipeline, even as the Biden administration seeks to improve relations with Western Europe that had been strained during Donald Trump’s presidency.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News