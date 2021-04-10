 Skip to main content
21 Chinese coal miners trapped by underground flood
AP

21 Chinese coal miners trapped by underground flood

BEIJING (AP) — Rescuers on Sunday were trying to reach 21 coal miners who were trapped by an underground flood in China's northwest, a state news agency reported.

The mine in Hutubi County in the Xinjiang region flooded at about 6:10 p.m. on Saturday, the Xinhua News Agency said. It said eight people were rescued.

China's coal mines are among the world's deadliest, regularly suffering explosions and gas leaks despite repeated safety crackdowns.

