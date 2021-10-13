24-year-old from Turkey confirmed as world's tallest living woman

A 24-year-old Turkish woman who stands 7 feet, 0.7 inches tall has been confirmed as the world's tallest living woman by Guinness World Records.
Rumeysa Gelgi's phenomenal height is due to a condition called Weaver syndrome, which causes accelerated growth and other abnormalities, Guinness World Records said in a statement.
Gelgi was re-measured this year after being named the world's tallest living female teenager in 2014 at the age of 18.
Due to her condition, Gelgi usually moves around in a wheelchair, but she is able to use a walker for short periods.
Gelgi is keen to use her platform to inform people about rare medical conditions like Weaver.
"Every disadvantage can be turned into an advantage for yourself so accept yourself for who you are, be aware of your potential and do your best," she said in the statement.
Her height intrigues people when they see her, but most people are kind and supportive, Gelgi told Guinness World Records.
The world's tallest living man, Sultan Kösen, is also from Turkey and stands 8 feet, 2.8 inches tall.
Guinness World Records said the fact that both the tallest living male and female record holders are from the same country is "a rare occurrence."
The last time it happened was in 2009, when China's Bao Xishun (7 feet, 8.95 inches) and Yao Defen (7 feet, 7.85 inches) held the records. Gelgi took over the record from Yao.
The tallest woman ever recorded was Zeng Jinlian from Hunan Province, China, who measured 8 feet, 1 inch at the time of her death in February 1982.
Pinky pull ups, mayo eating and other feats in the Guinness World Records book
Most mayonnaise eaten in 3 minutes
This record, shockingly, belongs to a 112-pound woman. Michelle "Cardboard Shell" Lesco downed three-and-a-half jars of the divisive condiment in just three minutes. That's over FIVE POUNDS of mayonnaise consumed in the length of the average pop song.
Is she being forced to do this? Couldn't she have slurped five pounds of soup instead? It's harrowing to watch this woman gobble an obscene amount of mayonnaise. Sure, it earned her a world record, but AT WHAT COST?
Demolishing food is Lesco's livelihood. The competitive eater is ranked 10th in the world in Major League Eating. She also holds the more appetizing world record for fastest time to eat a bowl of pasta at 26.69 seconds.
Shortest bull
Sweet, sweet Humphrey the miniature zebu stands just over two feet tall. Joe and Shelly Gardner bought the petite bull at an auction in Iowa in 2017, and he was so wee they didn't realize he was already 2 years old.
Meet Humphrey, a Miniature Zebu from Iowa, USA who's our new shortest bull record holder 🐂 https://t.co/gOk0uPsd7O #GWR2020— GuinnessWorldRecords (@GWR) August 20, 2019
The diminutive bull spent his days eating and hanging out with much bigger cattle. If there were an award for world's cutest zebu, he'd win it in a heartbeat.
Shelly told CNN Humphrey passed away earlier this year, so he's holding the record now in the Great Beyond.
Most candles extinguished by nunchucks in one minute
Xie Desheng snuffed out 52 open flames with nothing but ninja-like precision. He just whacks the tip of the candles with his nunchucks. His grace under fire (ha) deserves praise.
New record: Most candles extinguished by a nunchaku in one minute - 52. China's Xie Desheng snuffed out this impressive record title with pinpoint accuracy 🕯️ pic.twitter.com/pGWkbw3n0G— GuinnessWorldRecords (@GWR) September 3, 2019
Largest paradise cocktail
Snoop Dogg fittingly presented a monstrous gin and juice at a Napa food festival in 2018, but no drink has managed to dethrone it yet. (There is the broader "largest cocktail" record, which went to a 10,500-gallon margarita in 2012.)
Guinness said the tropical drink contained 180 bottles of gin, 154 bottles of apricot brandy and 28 jugs of orange juice. It was garnished with a watermelon on a sword and a giant parasol, and it could've doubled as an alcoholic jacuzzi.
Greatest (gratest?) variety of cheese on a pizza
One might argue there is no amount of cheese on a pizza that could ever be considered "too much." Cheese, except to those who are lactose intolerant or vegan, is the music that makes plain pizza crust sing.
But let's be real — is 154 varieties of cheese on one pizza too much?
One pizza. 154 different types of cheese! 👨🍳🍕 https://t.co/H4qbu3sNLM— GuinnessWorldRecords (@GWR) April 14, 2019
A pizzeria in Melbourne, Australia, holds the record for the amalgam of dairy. Just reading about it is enough to inspire a tummy ache for some.
A few questions: What could this possibly taste like? Are there only two shreds of each type of cheese on the pie to make them all fit? How does one crust carry the weight of it all?
Its creator Johnny Di Francesco told Guinness he was inspired by Donatello (as in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle, not the renowned Renaissance sculptor) who once said that a pizza with 99 cheeses would be a "culinary impossibility." Should it have stayed that way?
Longest hair on a teenager
A good haircut can change your mood. A bad haircut might earn you a record-breaking feat.
Nilanshi Patel, a 16-year-old from Gujarat, India, vowed to never again cut her hair after a disastrous 'do at 6 traumatized her. Now her locks are 5 feet, 7 inches — longer than she is.
She told Guinness it takes her about an hour and a half to dry and comb all the way through. And she likes it that way.
Long hair don’t care 💁 Meet teen Nilanshi Patel who has set the record for the longest hair on a teenager, with locks 170.5 cm long > https://t.co/iRX6R1kI0I— GuinnessWorldRecords (@GWR) January 31, 2019
Most consecutive pinky pull ups
Full-handed pull ups are already impressive. So why would anyone try doing them with their weakest digit?
Tazio Gavioli of Cavezzo, Italy, did. 36 times, per the 2020 record book. That's just 32 fewer pull ups than the man who holds the record for most pull ups in one minute. But cut Gavioli some slack; he's working with eight less fingers.
Guinness said he took up the thankless task to show solidarity for his cat that lost its paw in an accident. Carrying the kitty on his shoulders while completing the pull-ups would've made victory that much sweeter.
Honorable Mention: Fastest marathon as a landmark
Lukas Bates didn't crack this record, attempted during April's London Marathon. His Big Ben costume, while patriotic, was ultimately too tall to make it under the finish line banner in time. But it sure was funny to watch him bumbling down the street without arm holes. No word on which landmark beat him.
However, there WERE winners who broke records for fastest marathon run in oddly specific costumes, including a woman dressed as a nut, a male nun and a man dressed as an astronomical body. Because if you try something odd, it might just be a world record.
___
The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2019 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.