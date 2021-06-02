3 ethnic Poles from Belarus freed from prison, now in Poland

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Three members of the ethnic Polish minority in Belarus who had been imprisoned by the country's authoritarian regime are now free and in Poland.

The three women arrived in Poland on May 25 but details of them being freed and brought out of neighboring Belarus were only made public Wednesday.

Irena Biernacka, Maria Tiszkowska and Anna Paniszewa spoke to reporters, and while they said there were details about their liberation that they were not allowed to discuss, they expressed their thanks to Poland and described conditions in Belarusian prisons as harsh.

“I would like to express my thanks to the Polish state that saved me from prison,” Paniszewa said, describing how she was beaten, subjected to psychological torture and denied medical treatment for a spine injury and a broken wrist during the two months of her detention.

She said they were “cruel days for innocent people who were brought to prison on trumped-up charges."

Paniszewa said she had been accused of glorifying Nazism, which was for her a “cruel” and absurd charge because her family had been targeted by Nazi forces during World War II.

The three were arrested as part of a crackdown on ethnic Poles in Belarus opposed to Lukashenko.